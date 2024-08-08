Patriots ‘Dodged a Bullet’ With Rejected Trade Offer

All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk doesn’t want to be traded to the New England Patriots, but the AFC East club has “dodged a bullet” after having an offer rejected by the San Francisco 49ers’ pass-catcher.

That’s the view of former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker. Speaking on the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast,” he spelled out why “the Patriots dodged a bullet. Reportedly, they pulled out of this thing. I don’t know why these teams want to give up draft picks to pay Brandon Aiyuk $30-plus million a year.”

It’s a solid argument. Particularly when Tucker noted how “there have been so many good receivers coming through the draft the last couple years.” Tucker believes the Patriots are better off waiting and simply drafting their go-to receiver “in the first round next year. I don’t give up draft picks to pay Brandon Aiyuk a ton of money.”

This is sensible theory, but only if the young wideouts at the Patriots disposal this year can make the grade in practice on the field. Fortunately, there have been positive signs about at least two youthful receivers who could become features in a new-look passing game and soften the blow of missing out on Aiyuk.

Brandon Aiyuk Trade a Non-Starter for Patriots

Despite the Pats offering more than other interested parties, Aiyuk wasn’t interested in a move to New England. It not only left the Patriots without an infusion of All-Pro talent at a suspect position, but an incumbent like Kendrick Bourne is now safe.

The presence of Bourne and a lucrative contract formed a bumper trade package. It made sense for the Patriots to offer so much to try and tempt the 49ers.

Aiyuk would have been the true No. 1 receiver the Pats have lacked for too long. A 75-catch and 1,342-yard season in 2023 put Aiyuk among the most dynamic players at his position in the league.

The Patriots don’t have a playmaker on the same level on the depth chart, but there’s potential for a strong collective if rookies deliver as expected.

Younger Receivers Can Transform New England’s Offense

This offseason has showcased the potential of 2024 NFL draft picks Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker. The latter, taken in the fourth round, has even been credited with traits similar to franchise great Randy Moss.

Baker has made himself a big target in the red zone. Like when the 6-foot-1, 202-pounder got free on this rep highlighted by Patriots on CLNS Media.

A big-play specialist outside the numbers and inside the 20s could transform what’s been a small-ball passing game. More physical receivers can create size mismatches all over the field.

That’s where second-round pick Polk can make a difference. He’s been a major contributor at training camp.

Polk has been outwitting coverage with nuanced routes like this one run against last year’s first-round pick Christian Gonzalez.

A double act of Polk and Baker can form the ideal complement to last season’s rookie find DeMario Douglas. He’s a diminutive underneath target who can thrive from the slot, the same area where a veteran newcomer continue to perform above expectations.

There are some capable pros in the rotation, but it’s developing talents like Douglas, Baker and Polk who will define how the Pats’ receivers perform this season. Aiyuk not arriving at Gillette Stadium gives the youngsters more room to develop, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealing the “Patriots are excited about their young receivers and want to focus on them.”

Circumstances have dictated head coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt have little choice but to follow the youth plan.