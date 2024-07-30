Patriots Rookie Is ‘Mossing Defenders’ at Training Camp

The New England Patriots haven’t had a truly explosive deep threat since the days of Randy Moss, but the search to finally replace arguably the best vertical playmaker in NFL history could be coming to an end, based on how rookie wide receiver Javon Baker is performing at training camp.

Baker, New England’s fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, is “mossing defenders, getting wide open, and showing consistently excellent tracking + ball skills,” according to Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS. Kyles also credited Baker with having “been the most dominant 1v1.”

DeMario Douglas has been the most consistent #Patriots receiver going back to the spring, but Javon Baker’s been the most dominant 1v1 He’s Mossing defenders, getting wide open, and showing consistently excellent tracking + ball skills Needs to be more consistent, but I’d love… https://t.co/cLaqwgbaAF — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) July 28, 2024

There are a couple of obvious caveats here. First, it’s camp and lacks the real-time intensity and speed of a competitive game.

Second, Baker has largely been working against the backups. He’s bossed the second and third-string defensive units, something Kyles acknowledged with a note that Baker “needs to be more consistent, but I’d love to see him get more reps with the top offense.”

While Baker is light years away from being Moss mark II for the Pats, his positive first impression is still welcome news. The Patriots need more big plays from what’s been a pedestrian passing game.

Javon Baker Can Give Patriots What They’re Missing

What the Pats are missing is a field-stretching specialist able to take the top off of defenses and make contested catches. Baker has already been touted as a player with the requisite skill-set for this key role.

He’s been making good on the claims with eye-catching plays like this one, highlighted by Patriots on CLNS Media.

This is just one example of Baker turning heads at camp. Further evidenced was noticed by Patriots.com staff writer Evan Lazar: “Javon Baker also stood out. Great over the shoulder grab on a go route against Mikey Victor. Won multiple reps.”

At 6-foot-1 and 202 pounds, Baker has the length, speed and strong hands to develop into the quick-strike target quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye will need this season.

Patriots Targeting Randy Moss-Style Receivers

Baker’s emergence would also fit with the changing profile of wide receiver for the Patriots. Long tethered to diminutive, slot-style receivers who thrived underneath, like Troy Brown and Julian Edelman, the Pats are getting bigger at the position under new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

He could design a niche role for Baker’s fellow rookie Ja’Lynn Polk. A 6-foot-1, 203-pounder, Polk is suited to the more physical demands of playing wideout in Van Pelt’s system, like beating press coverage on the perimeter and credibly blocking for the running game.

Moss rarely if ever satisfied the latter job description, but he was a big body who beat coverage to jump balls and made defenses respect the whole field. It’s been a while since opponents have had to cover every blade of grass against a small-ball Patriots offense.

Last season’s passing game averaged a paltry 6.1 yards per attempt and made a mere four completions of 40-plus yards. Baker working his way up the depth chart this summer and earning a spot with the starters would surely mean a boost for both numbers.