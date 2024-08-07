Patriots Newcomer Has ‘Well Exceeded’ Expectations Amid Brandon Aiyuk Rumors

The New England Patriots may be in the thick of trade rumors involving San Francisco 49ers’ All-Pro Brandon Aiyuk, but another veteran wide receiver, K.J. Osborn, is performing well above expectations at training camp.

Newcomer Osborn, signed from the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 NFL free agency, is looking “virtually automatic” connecting with starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett. That’s according to Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS, who also noted “Osborn has well exceeded my expectations in pads.”

Osborn’s emergence is good news for a New England offense still searching for genuine playmakers at receiver. The search could lead to a trade for Aiyuk, something the Patriots have pursued for a while.

K.J. Osborn Can Give Patriots Excellent Value

The low-profile and cost-effective one-year deal the Pats handed to Osborn back in March could turn into excellent value. Provided the 27-year-old proves he can emerge from the shadow of three-time Pro Bowler Justin Jefferson and former first-round pick Jordan Addison, whose talents kept Osborn in a supporting role in Minnesota.

Osborn is performing like he knows there’s a different, better opportunity in New England. An opportunity to become the go-to receiver in a passing game being remade under new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Being a true No. 1 receiver demands beating coverage on the perimeter, getting open between the numbers and stretching the field. The latter is something Osborn already does well, with Kyles reporting the wideout “had the catch of the play for a second straight practice after igniting an end of half situation with a deep grab down the sideline He’s also gotten open downfield on other plays where QBs didn’t hit him,” at practice on Saturday, August 3.

More than stretching the field, 6-foot, 200-pound Osborn has an impressive catch radius for red-zone work. It’s something he showcased at Monday’s practice, per Patriots on CLNS Media.

Separating from traffic on inside routes has been a speciality for Osborn. He played 248 snaps in the slot last season, according to Player Profiler.

Even when he isn’t lined up in the slot, Osborn loves to work the middle of the field. Like he did to score on this crosser against the Los Angeles Chargers last season, highlighted by Tyler Forness of AtoZ Sports.

Winning from the slot and underneath are things the Patriots can count on from last season’s rookie find DeMario Douglas, provided he’s the right physical fit for Van Pelt’s system. Bulkier Osborn could become the better option.

He might also make it easier for the Patriots to part ways with their best trade chip in any deal for Aiyuk.

Brandon Aiyuk Still in Play for Patriots

The Patriots, along with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, are the main players for Aiyuk. As NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco reported, “The Browns and Patriots have given their best offers to Aiyuk’s camp while also presenting trade proposals that the 49ers have accepted, the source said.”

Maiocco also revealed “The Patriots are expected to include former 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne as part of the deal if Aiyuk were to accept New England’s offer.” Sending Kendrick Bourne back to the 49ers is a popular trade proposal.

Bourne’s presence gives the Patriots an inside track in any sweepstakes involving Aiyuk. So does de facto general manager Eliot Wolf still having $39,105,395 available under the salary cap, per Spotrac.com.

Ample funds can help the Pats enact their ambition “to make Aiyuk one of the top five highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL in terms of average salary per year,” according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. He also pointed out “the Patriots have been attempting to acquire Aiyuk for months, and it has been a slow process from their side.”

The Patriots should be in the box seat, but first-year head coach Jerod Mayo isn’t giving anything away about Aiyuk. Instead, Mayo is channelling predecessor Bill Belichick by keeping the media in the dark.

Mayo admitted, “I know what all you guys want to know. One thing I learned from Bill – I don’t talk about players on other teams,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A deal for Aiyuk makes sense, but only if other receivers like Osborn prove they can make big plays. Creating a deep and productive rotation is the best way to turn the pass attack into a team strength for eventual starting signal-caller, No. 3 overall draft pick Drake Maye.