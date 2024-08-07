Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Had ‘Transparent’ Talk With Top WR Amid Trade Buzz

As with most things around the Patriots and their potential ability to bring in 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, the truth remains a murky thing. Reports have had the Patriots among the two teams—with the Browns—who have supposedly made contract offers to Aiyuk as part of a potential trade. And if a New England deal did get done, it would not only involve sending the Patriots’ No. 1 pick in 2025 to San Francisco, it would also involve sending receiver Kendrick Bourne back to the 49ers, where he started his career.

That’s according to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area, which has the Browns sending a potentially better up-front package—with star wideout Amari Cooper going West—to San Francisco.

Now, there are no indications of just how concrete these talks are. But it was something that head coach Jerod Mayo felt needed addressing with Bourne.

“Honestly, I did talk to him this morning, and it was a good conversation,” Mayo told reporters. “Once again, I feel like the story is so much further along than anything else. I just wanted to make sure we cleared the air. I do believe in being transparent with the players and really just setting those guys at ease.”

Patriots Out of Brandon Aiyuk Mix?

On Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reported that the 49ers would leave the decision between the Browns and Patriots up to Aiyuk.

“Now it’s up to Aiyuk to determine if he will accept the contract terms from either of those franchises, the source said,” Maiocco wrote. “The 49ers gave permission to Aiyuk to negotiate potential contracts with the Browns, Patriots, Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers, the source said.

The Commanders have removed themselves from trade talks for Aiyuk, and the Steelers effectively no longer are an option after they declined to meet the 49ers’ trade demands, the source said. The Browns and Patriots have given their best offers to Aiyuk’s camp while also presenting trade proposals that the 49ers have accepted, the source said.”

But Aiyuk might be, understandably, reluctant to go to a bottom-feeding team like the Patriots, who have a decidedly unsettled quarterback situation with veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett slated to be the starter as rookie Drake Maye—the No. 3 overall pick in 2024—looks to make strides toward earning the No. 1 job.

That could be one reason that the Patriots, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, removed themselves from their pursuit of Aiyuk this week.

“After inquiring about Brandon Aiyuk‘s availability, the New England Patriots have decided not to explore any further trade possibilities with the San Francisco 49ers regarding their standout wide receiver, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday,” ESPN reported.

Kendrick Bourne Re-Signed This Winter

That could leave the Patriots with Bourne as their de facto No. 1 receiver, the only established wideout who could fill that role to open the season.

Bourne was a free agent this winter and came back to the Patriots on what is, essentially, a very team-friendly deal. It’s three years and $15.5 million altogether, but is only guaranteed for the first year, at $3.25 million plus bonuses.

Bourne was one of the few bright spots for the offense last season, his seventh in the NFL after spending his first four years with the 49ers. Bourne had 37 catches in eight games this season, totaling 406 yards and four touchdowns. He tore his ACL, though, which ended his season.

Bourne had been averaging 50.8 yards per game and 4.6 receptions per game, both of which were career highs, when he was knocked out by the injury. He has been ready for training camp this year, though.