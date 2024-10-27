Patriots Edge Is ‘Floating Around the Trade Market’

For a 1-6 team, the New England Patriots aren’t short of viable trade candidates, with edge-rusher Josh Uche again among the names who could be moved ahead of the NFL deadline on Tuesday, November 5.

That’s according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, who reported how “For the second consecutive year, Uche’s name is floating around the trade market with his low base salary of $1.3 million only adding to his value. He has two sacks this season in limited time.”

Significantly, Rapoport also named wide receiver K.J. Osborn as “a more likely trade possibility.” Osborn is becoming a popular potential trade chip for the Pats to dangle for some extra capital ahead of next year’s draft, but Uche might make more sense.

He’s a proven pass-rusher with a relatively recent track record for putting heat on the pocket. The Patriots arguably still need him, but given the premium today’s game puts on disruptive edge defenders, there’s a good chance Uche would fetch greater value in trade.

Josh Uche Drawing Interest on Trade Market

It was only 2022 when Uche posted a career-high 11.5 sacks. He won consistently thanks to a quick takeoff and flexible athleticism, qualities Uche showed when he dipped underneath a blocker to get to Josh Allen and force a turnover against the Buffalo Bills, per Aaron Day of DLineVids.

Despite impressive plays like this, there were mitigating factors behind Uche’s numbers from two years ago. Like him benefitting from the attention paid to fellow edge-rusher, four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon. Uche was also kept fresh by being deployed in a situational role.

The 26-year-old has failed to make the grade as an every-down defender, while his overall pressure numbers have decreased. Three sacks and just 15 pressures were all Uche had to show for last season, per Pro Football Reference. Those issues haven’t deterred potential suitors from expressing a desire to trade for No. 55.

As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday, October 19, “teams have interest in Pats sub rusher Joshua Uche, too. While Reddick wants a new contract, Uche and Smith are on low-base salaries this year (Smith at $1.2 million, Uche at $1.3 million), which makes them quite tradeable.”

Uche remains on the radar for buyers ahead of the trade deadline because natural pass-rushers are always useful. Ironically, it’s the best argument for the Patriots not dealing him.

Patriots’ Pass Rush Lacking Elite Talent

Trading Judon to the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason took away the one true bluechip edge-roster on New England’s roster. His absence is reflected in a modest pass rush for the Patriots this season.

They have 14 sacks through seven games, with roving defensive lineman Keion White leading the way with four quarterback takedowns. Uche, nose tackle Jaquelin Roy and versatile Deatrich Wise Jr., who’s another name mentioned in trade circles, all have two apiece.

Dealing Uche now would remove a quick and active presence off the edge for a defense that’s supposed to be the strength of the team. The unit has instead struggled mightily, but it’s unlikely to get back on form if there’s little to no pressure on the pocket every week.