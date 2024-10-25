‘Apparently Frustrated’ Patriots WR Named Trade Candidate

Finding and keeping talent at wide receiver is a challenge the New England Patriots haven’t been able to master, and K.J. Osborn could be the latest victim.

Signed from the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 NFL free agency, Osborn is already being talked about as an in-season trade candidate. Osborn makes sense as someone who could land on the block because the 27-year-old already seems less than enthused about life with the Pats.

It’s why NFL.com Senior News Writer Kevin Patra thinks de facto general manager Eliot Wolf might look to strike a deal before the trade deadline on Tuesday, November 5. Osborn isn’t even the only wideout the Patriots could propose as part of any swap.

As Patra put it, “Wolf could dangle the apparently frustrated K.J. Osborn or Kendrick Bourne to a WR-needy club. New England spent the past offseason re-signing or extending its own players. In 2025, the Pats need fresh blood. Adding more assets would give Wolf the potential to move around in the draft and target difference-makers.”

That last point is significant because the 1-6 Patriots already look like strong candidates to hold a top-three pick again in next year’s draft. Wolf will also need extra draft capital to accelerate a rebuild already in danger of going stagnant.

K.J. Osborn Sums Up Recruitment Failures of Patriots Regime

Failing to add quality talent from the veteran market is a big reason the efforts of Wolf and first-year head coach Mayo are falling short. Osborn hasn’t made the grade after fellow newcomers left tackle Chukwuma Okorafor departed after barely six months, while defensive lineman Armon Watts was released without playing a down.

Now, Osborn could be the next on the move amid his apparent discontent. The sentiment stems from an Instagram post where Osborn captioned a tweet about his lack of activity since signing with the Patriots, according to Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal. He noted the author of the tweet, Brandon Abdala, doesn’t represent Osbon, who still opted to share the post anyway.

Playing time is a legitimate concern for Osborn, who hasn’t been targeted more than six times in any game this season, per Pro Football Reference. Ironically though, this might be the ideal time to get Osborn more involved, rather than inviting trade offers.

Patriots Can Still Use Trade Candidate

Osborn’s lack of impact isn’t the only problem among New England’s receiver corps. This year’s second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk has also found it hard to get involved.

The difference is rookie quarterback Drake Maye spoke up for the pass-catcher and advocated Polk being used more often. Maye could be persuaded to feel the same way about Osborn, who does know how to stretch the field vertically.

Osborn has averaged 11.5 yards per catch during his career. That should suit Maye because the second-overall pick has shown a flair for throwing deep, per numbers from PFF NE Patriots.

A greater capacity for bigger plays through the air showed up when Maye connected with Osborn for a 22-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. That scoring connection should be the start of a bigger role for Osborn in a more expansive offense, not a precursor to a trade.