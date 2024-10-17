Patriots Urged to Move Veteran Edge Before NFL Trade Deadline

The rebuilding New England Patriots don’t have many obvious trade chips, but veteran edge-rusher Deatrich Wise Jr. could fetch some compensation before the deadline on Tuesday, November 5.

It’s a suggestion from Khaled Elsayed of Pro Football Focus. He pointed out Wise is a free agent in 2025, so “a change of scenery could be good for him, as well as net New England something before the offseason arrives.”

Wise fits as potential trade bait because of his versatility and ability to rush the passer. The problem is those same qualities still recommend him for a Patriots defense playing below expectations this season.

Deatrich Wise Jr. Still Has Value for Patriots

An experienced and flexible front-seven player like Wise still has obviously utility for the Pats. The 30-year-old can play on the edge, as a five-technique defensive end over an offensive tackle or even slide inside to generate pressure from the interior.

Wise doesn’t boast numbers that will make anybody weak at the knees, but he’s active and smart in the kind of hybrid looks the Patriots deploy up front. His 31 career sacks are a solid return, although his numbers were on the wane in 2023.

Fortunately, No. 91 is showing a renewed appetite for getting after quarterbacks this season. Wise has logged two sacks, six pressures, three hurries and one QB knockdown through six games, according to Pro Football Reference.

One of those sacks came against the New York Jets in Week 3. Wise got to Aaron Rodgers after running a nifty tackle-end stunt with outside linebacker Josh Uche, per Aaron Day of DLineVids.

Being able to create pressure in multiple ways makes Wise somebody the Patriots should keep. Especially when this year’s defense has produced just 14 sacks.

A lack of elite talent on the edges is a problem after the team dealt four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons. It means the Pats should be buyers, not sellers before the deadline.

Patriots Should Be Buyers in Trade Market

Owning $35,038,533 worth of space under the salary cap, per Spotrac.com, gives the Patriots room to boost their talent via trade. So does being scheduled to have nine picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

Those picks include two third-rounders and three seventh-round selections, according to Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings. That’s enough ammunition to tempt a team into parting with a veteran for draft capital.

There are also some interesting potential fits for the Patriots who could be available. Including Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who would be the deep threat an offense blasted for a lack of aggression needs.

Trading for another pass-catcher to help rookie quarterback Drake Maye makes sense, but maybe the Patriots look to bolster a defense ranked 21st in points and 25th in yards. If so, a trade within the AFC East could acquire Miami Dolphins pass-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, another roving edge who can cause havoc from anywhere in the trenches.

Both Ogbah and Johnson appear on a list of seven trade candidates put together by NFL.com Original Content Editor Tom Blair. Other names will surely be in the mix, so the Patriots aren’t lacking for options to improve a struggling team now.