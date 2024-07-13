Specialist WR Expected to Earn ‘Big Role’ for Patriots

The New England Patriots need many things from a new-look wide receiver corps, but identifying a target who can make contested catches should be a priority. Fortunately, 2024 NFL draft fourth-round pick Javon Baker is predicted to earn a “big role” as somebody capable of making the tough catches.

That’s the expectation from Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine. He believes Baker’s “an excellent contested-catch weapon on a team that doesn’t have a whole lot of them.”

Just to illustrate Baker’s potential value, Ballentine cited statistics from Player Profiler to outline how few contested catches the Patriots made in 2023: “DeMario Douglas was the team’s most productive receiver and he’s strictly a slot receiver. Kendrick Bourne is the best veteran on the team and he came down with just two contested catches last season.”

Baker can add the something missing the Patriots need. He’ll need a positive training camp, but Ballentine noted how there’s room for Baker to muscle himself to the front of the rotation: “It’s also a little easier to see a path for playing time for Baker because of the general lack of depth at the position. Tyquan Thornton has caught just 35 passes in two seasons and K.J. Osborn seems to have shown his NFL ceiling after four seasons in Minnesota.”

Getting better than expected value from receivers drafted outside the first round has been a happy habit for the Patriots. Doing so again can fix a long-standing problem position on the cheap.

Provided Baker and another rookie follow in the footsteps of a success story from last year’s draft.

Javon Baker Can Offer Something Different

Bakers possesses qualities the Patriots need, and those traits aren’t limited to reeling in contested catches. He’s also a legitimate vertical threat who “had 21 catches of 20 yards or more last year, putting him fourth in this draft class behind only Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze and UVA’s Malik Washington,” per NBCS Boston’s Phil Perry.

Being able to combine deep speed with strong hands made Baker special in college. As Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS pointed out, “Javon Baker was 1 of just 7 WRs in the country with at least 15 deep receptions last season. Only Rome Odunze (23) and Malik Nabers (19) had more, and Baker’s 75% contested catch rate on such targets led the group.”

Those attributes make up a true source of big plays. Generating splash plays through the air has long been a weakness for the Patriots, but early evidence suggests Baker can solve the problem.

The rookie caught the eye during OTAs and minicamp, according to MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels: “Javon Baker made two highlight reel catches in 7v7s with Jacoby Brissett. First, he made a great catch in double coverage for a touchdown. Then, he jumped over a defensive back for another great grab.”

Early progress is a positive, but Baker still has a ways to go before becoming the transformational playmaker New England’s passing game needs. His chances will be helped by the other young weapons around him.

Young Receivers Ready to Step Up for Patriots

Baker isn’t the only receiver being talked up this offseason. Second-rounder Ja’Lynn Polk is backed to top 1,000 yards and even take on a niche role in coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s offense.

Polk can be the size mismatch who complements diminutive slot specialist DeMario Douglas. The 5-foot-8, 192-pounder was a record-breaker as a sixth-round pick last season.

Baker becoming a burner outside the numbers would complete a revamped set of wideouts. Provided the former UCF standout can make the grade.

The 22-year-old isn’t lacking for confidence, but Baker needs to show maturity to adapt his game to the pros and be a consistent contributor. If he can, the Patriots will have the dynamic, specialist receiver they’ve been without for too long.