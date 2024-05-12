Jerod Mayo Delivers Message to Headline Making Rookie Wide Receiver

Rookie wide receiver Javon Baker’s remarks following his selection by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft caught the attention of the entire football world. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is a part of that world and certainly heard the quotes that Baker dropped. During a May 11 media session before the second day of rookie minicamp, Jerod Mayo was questioned about Baker’s comments for the first time since they were made.

“Honestly, like for me, I want these guys to have a personality; I want them to feel free to talk about certain things,” Mayo said. “Look, we’ll have rules of what to talk about. But now, once he puts it out there, he has to show it every day out here on the football field. If not, he’s just a talker and you start to lose the respect of the locker room and things like that. So, he said it, he put that out there, and now you have to show us.”

Just after being selected by the Patriots, Baker took to Instagram to deliver a message to New England’s fans: “Just come to the home stadium and bring y’all popcorn. That’s all I can tell y’all. Bring your popcorn. I make people in wheelchairs stand up,” Baker said to his followers.

A few days later, Baker commented on Instagram about how many receivers were selected ahead of him in the draft. “No way in (expletive) America 10 receivers better than me,” Baker said in the video. “Out of your (expletive) mind. … You ain’t gonna outwork me, though. Tell you that much. I don’t give a (expletive) how hard I’m breathing. I’m gonna go again.”

Javon Baker Gettin Right to Work

Baker took the field for the final day of rookie minicamp, being part of what could be described as New England’s all-rookie starting lineup. He engaged in individual drills throughout the session, following only second-rounder Ja’Lynn Polk.

However, as the Saturday session was conducted in shorts and jerseys, lacking full-speed action, Baker had limited opportunities to showcase his physicality and big-play potential. Jeff Howe of The Athletic pointed out Baker was turning some heads even with a limited sample size.

“Fourth-round receiver Javon Baker made a couple of nice plays with Maye. First, he reached to save a sailing throw. Next, Baker utilized nifty footwork to get out of his break on a crossing route. It’s a small sample, but Baker distinguished himself and was one of the best players of the morning.”

There is a reason former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used to restrict media access to rookie minicamp: to limit the kneejerk reactions regarding young players. Even though they’re not wearing pads and are mostly just running positional drills, it’s hard not to get excited about young wide receivers for the Patriots who have big play potential. Baker even had the chance to catch some passes from rookie quarterback Drake Maye, and a nickname seems to have caught on: “Drake and Bake.”

Mayo is Not the Only Patriot Telling Baker to Back up his Talk

Patriots veteran linebacker Matthew Judon recently appeared on “The Money Down Podcast” alongside former Patriots running back James White, directing a message to the young Patriots wide receiver Javon Baker. Rather than admonishing or warning him to brace for heightened competition, Judon encouraged Baker to maintain his current level of energy when training camp commences.

“Don’t do that for the public… and then come in here with your backpack on, having your head down. Man! You just told people in a wheelchair to stand up… Be that… cause if you can’t be comfortable at your job… it’s just gon’ get awkward, and you gon’ stop liking the game,” said Judon.

It’s likely that Baker may have grabbed a bit more attention than he would have liked prior to the rookie minicamp now that his head coach and a Patriots veteran leader have commented to the media regarding his quotes. But the young wide receiver seems confident, and Patriots nation hopes he has the skills to back up his talk.