Patriots Rookie Predicted to Be ‘Faster’ Jakobi Meyers and Top 1,000 Yards

Letting tough wide receiver Jakobi Meyers leave in free agency last offseason was one of the more notable gaffes from Bill Belichick’s final season in charge of the New England Patriots. Fortunately, the team has drafted “a faster, more explosive” version of Meyers, a rookie wideout who’s predicted to top 1,000 yards in his debut season in the pros.

That’s according to Pro Football Network’s Dakota Randall, who believes Ja’Lynn Polk will deliver right away in the pros. Polk, the Pats’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, is somebody Randall thinks “might never develop into a No. 1 target. His ceiling might be that of a faster, more explosive Jakobi Meyers, who’s a very good player.”

Randall also noted how Polk has impressed this offseason: “He was sure-handed, ran great routes, and just carried himself like a pro. He also was taller and faster in person than as advertised.”

Core skills and a good first impression aren’t the only reasons Polk is already being tabbed for big things. A lack of competition makes it “easy to envision Polk earning a big role right away, partly because the Patriots might not have other viable options beyond DeMario Douglas. If Polk stays healthy, he could be a target hog and put up impressive numbers as a rookie,” according to Randall.

This isn’t the first time Polk has generated buzz since hearing his name called on draft day. If he can take up the role Meyers once occupied, the Patriots may finally have the versatility and consistency they need to start making more big plays through the air.

Jakobi Meyers Exit a Costly Mistake for Patriots

Leaving Meyers free to join the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 proved a costly mistake for the Patriots. His exit left an already struggling offense without a reliable and roving target for the passing game.

Meyers had proved his worth as a resilient and industrious pass-catcher able to get open at multiple levels of the field. He became a dependable option for otherwise floundering quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

That dependability showed up when Meyers topped 800 yards receiving in each of his last two seasons in New England. He earned a heavy workload through being versatile enough to attack from multiple spots, including the backfield, like for this catch against the Miami Dolphins, highlighted by Ben Fennell of CBS Sports.

Meyers also displayed a knack for making the tough catches. It’s what he did to snag this touchdown grab against the Buffalo Bills in 2023.

Watching Meyers take his act to the AFC West and catch eight touchdowns for the Raiders showed the Patriots exactly what they were missing. It didn’t help Belichick’s chosen replacement, JuJu Smith-Schuster, stumbled through an uninspiring season.

Smith-Schuster remains a candidate for the chop, but Polk will be counted on as the Pats’ future at the position.

Ja’Lynn Polk Primed for Key Role

Polk is already ticketed as a niche playmaker in new coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s offense. The expectation is realistic since 6-foot-1, 203-pound Polk has the physical attributes to line up outside and make an impact in both phases of the Van Pelt system.

It means the 22-year-old can be an effective blocker in the running schemes Van Pelt favors, but the wideout will also be an asset in the vertical passing game. Polk posted an impressive grade when catching 20-plus-yard passes last season, per PFF NE Patriots.

Being able to stretch the perimeter will make Polk an asset for quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye. The latter is the franchise QB in waiting, but Maye will only the make the grade with the right targets around him.

Getting Polk involved early and often will make Maye’s job easier when this year’s third-overall pick eventually takes the reins.