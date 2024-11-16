Patriots Update Christian Barmore’s Status vs. Rams: Report

The stars are aligning for the New England Patriots, based on the updated status of dominant defensive tackle Christian Barmore for Week 11’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Barmore is being activated “from the non-football illness list,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The latter also confirmed this means “Barmore is officially back, and he should play on Sunday.”

The #Patriots are activating star DL Christian Barmore from the non-football illness list, sources say. Barmore is officially back, and he should play on Sunday. A long road to the field. pic.twitter.com/11KE6DV1JR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2024

This move looked inevitable once the Patriots cleared the decks by releasing a notable draft bust on Saturday, November 16. Barmore’s updated status completes a remarkable recovery.

The fourth-year pro had been ruled out indefinitely while suffering blood clots, but Barmore defied the odds by returning to practice recently. Getting back onto the field for a competitive game so soon would not only be another impressive personal achievement for Barmore.

His presence will also add some oomph to a defense coming off a season-best performance during the 19-3 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 10.

Christian Barmore Return Timely for Patriots Defense

Getting Barmore back is a huge fillip for the Patriots. He’s a natural disruptor blessed with formidable play strength and underrated foot and hand speed.

Those qualities helped the former Alabama standout log a career-best 8.5 sacks in 2023. One of his best games involved Barmore toying with the interior of the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line in Week 7.

As Brian Hines of SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit highlighted, Barmore made life a misery for Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

Having Barmore on the field, even it’s only in a situational role, will give the Patriots what they have been missing. Namely, a pass-rusher who can win with raw physical talent and force opponents into making special plans to stop him.

The Rams will need different strategies, not only to stop Barmore, but also to prevent another Patriots lineman from running riot at Gillette Stadium.

Rams Have to Deal With a Loaded Defensive Front

Barmore isn’t the only game-wrecker the Rams will have to cope with in the trenches. Not when the Patriots can play “Where’s Waldo?” by moving a versatile teammate along the front.

The Rams will also have to account for veteran defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., another roving disruptor. Add improving outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings to the mix, and it’s clear the Patriots have all they need to wreck a struggling Rams O-line.

This week’s opponents gave up four sacks against the Miami Dolphins last week. The Patriots are coming off getting to 2024 NFL draft No. 1 pick Caleb Williams nine times against the Bears.

Jennings and Wise collected two sacks apiece at Soldier Field. They should see more one-on-one opportunities whenever Barmore puts his hand in the dirt against the Rams.

The Patriots can boss their matchups in the trenches with personnel, but the Rams will also have to be wary of clever scheming. Like the scheming Patriots’ head coach Jerod Mayo and defensive coordinator De Marcus Covington used to spy Williams a week ago.

Now Mayo and Covington have one more playmaker to bring their opponent-specific, destructive strategies to life. That’s bad news for the Rams.