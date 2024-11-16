Patriots Still ‘Counting on’ Breakout Replacement After Christian Barmore’s Return

Just getting Christian Barmore back on the practice field is a major boost for the New England Patriots, as well as a testament to the player’s commitment and fortitude, but the star defensive tackle’s return won’t eat into the playing time of “breakout” replacement Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

The player tasked with filling in for Barmore has gone from “under the radar” to somebody “the Patriots could be counting on down the final stretch of the season,” according to Mike Dussault of Patriots.com.

Dussault noted how Pharms is “coming off a breakout game against the Bears in which head coach Jerod Mayo said he brought a ‘spark’ while delivering a team-leading three run stuffs as well as the first sack of his career.”

Pharms’ upward trajectory means the Pats are getting outstanding value from a lineman who was in football’s minor leagues not too long ago. That value will only increase now dynamic talisman is nearing a return to the heart of the trenches.

Jeremiah Pharms Jr. Justifying Extended Playing Time

Pharms has earned breakout status because of how he’s made the most of extended playing time. The 28-year-old is posing some impressive numbers, including logging a sack, four pressures, two quarterback knockdowns and one hurry, per Pro Football Reference.

He’s also proving a formidable force against the run. Like when 6-foot-2, 300-pound Pharms bulldozed a blocker en route to dropping Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson, highlighted by Ben Brown of The QB List.

Plays like this are elevating the career prospects of a player who had “short stints in the Champions Indoor Football League as well as the USFL,” according Dussault, before spending 2022 on the practice squad in New England.

Pharms owes his revival to good work habits described by defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery. He applauded Pharms because the “kid was in the building [Thursday] morning at 5 o’clock watching film with me. That’s just him. He works every day like he’s getting cut tomorrow,” per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Those habits will need to continue if Pharms is going to stay viable in a rotation again set to be underpinned by dominant Barmore.

Christian Barmore Comeback Will Accelerate Patriots Defensive Improvement

It’s taken a while, but the Patriots finally showed signs of life on defense during Week 10’s 19-3 win over the Bears. Use of a creative sub-package keyed the victory, but the Pats won’t need as many schematic twists once Barmore is back in the lineup.

He’s a player capable of winning with pure physical talent. The Patriots have been denied Barmore’s talent since he was diagnosed with blood clots back in July.

No. 90’s recovery is remarkable, with Barmore seen practicing by reporters, including Sophie Weller of AtoZ Sports, on Thursday, November 14.

Barmore wasn’t practicing on Friday, but the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed reported the absence “was part of a ramp-up period as he weans off blood thinners, per sources. The Patriots must limit his exertion in back-to-back days.”

Kyed also confirmed Patriots head Jerod Mayo believes there’s a chance Barmore could feature against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11. That would mark a beyond impressive comeback, but Barmore would likely operate only in a limited role, leaving Pharms to build on his recent playing time.

Pharms is adamant he doesn’t “want to go backward. So whatever it takes to keep going forward, whether that’s waking up at 5am or staying later and leaving at 8 pm, I’ll do that whatever is necessary,” per Dussault.

A rotational player this hungry for success will ensure Barmore returns to a D-line stronger than the one he left.