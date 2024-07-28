Patriots Post Statement on Christian Barmore Recovery Timeline After Health Scare

The New England Patriots have “no current timetable” for Christian Barmore’s recovery after the defensive tackle was treated for blood clots.

A statement from the AFC East franchise, released on Sunday, July 28, revealed Barmore was diagnosed then received medical care at Mass General Birmingham. The post outlined how the Patriots “principal concern at this time is Christian’s health and wellbeing. Fortunately, Mass General Birmingham provides some of the best healthcare in the world.”

As for a possible return date, the Pats acknowledged “while there is no current timetable for his return, we know Christian is getting tremendous care and we look forward to his full recovery.”

Barmore’s focus will be on a complete and speedy recovery, but in the meantime, his absence will be felt on the field. The 25-year-old emerged as one of the more dominant players at his position in the NFL in 2023, earning a lucrative new contract in the process.

Unfortunately, history suggests the Patriots could have a long wait to welcome Barmore back into the fold. As NESN.com’s Zack Cox pointed out, center “David Andrews was diagnosed with blood clots in 2019 and missed the entire season.”

Barmore is out “indefinitely,” according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, who also reported how “Barmore’s agent, Nicole Lynn, also thanked Patriots athletic trainer Jim Whalen for ‘his absolute diligence and care over the last couple of days.'”

Patriots Have Bet Big on Christian Barmore’s Potential

There are ample reasons why the Patriots paid Barmore historic terms this offseason. Big No. 90 has become a game-wrecker able to destroy both phases of offenses.

Generating quick pressure was a happy habit for the former Alabama standout, who kept pace with some of the game’s most active interior pass-rushers last season, per Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

Barmore was also destructive against the run. He helped himself to 8.5 run stuffs and 13 tackles for loss. Numbers like those are why Barmore is arguably the most valuable player on a rebuilding roster.

The Patriots will have to find ways to cope without Barmore in the trenches. It helps there are plenty of solid performers along the defensive front.

Patriots Have Defensive Depth to Cope During Timeline

Those solid performers include Armon Watts, signed from the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. A burly and aggressive defensive end, Watts can be a force against the run.

So can nose tackle Davon Godchaux, but the dominant run-stuffer is still seeking a payday and respect. Fortunately, the depth chart for the D-line is also home to versatile veteran Deatrich Wise Jr., as well as roving, second-year pro Keion White, who has breakout potential.

There are other options like beefy nose tackles Trysten Hill and Sam Roberts. What’s missing is a lineman as physically dominant or as explosive in as many ways as Barmore.

It means new head coach Jerod Mayo and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington will need to get creative about mixing and matching personnel along the front. Some clever scheming and re-alignment can help an otherwise stout defense stay strong while Barmore takes the time he needs to fully recover.