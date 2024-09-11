Eagles DC Vic Fangio Puts LB Debate to Rest With 4-Word Response

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles debated it for much of the summer. Should free-agent signing Devin White or 23-year-old Nakobe Dean start at middle linebacker?

Dean started in Week 1, but that could have only been because White sat out with an ankle injury. Fangio made it clear, though, that White’s health status won’t change the team’s starting linebacker lineup going forward.

When asked on September 11 whether Dean will still remain the starter when White returns, Fangio responded, “No, Nakobe’s the starter.”

In Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Dean posted 4 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss. He also had 1 pass defense while playing 64 defensive snaps.

Zack Baun was the only Eagles linebacker who played more defensive snaps during the season opener. Dean also played 1 special teams snap.

Vic Fangio Names Nakobe Dean Eagles Permanent Starting LB

It’s probably a breath of fresh air for Eagles fans to see Dean not only on the field but in the starting lineup.

The Eagles drafted him at No. 84 overall in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Yet, he played just 34 defensive snaps as a rookie despite dressing for 17 games. Dean settled for a special teams role, lining up for 340 special teams snaps in 2022.

Last season, Dean saw his defensive role expand significantly. But Dean went on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury in Week 1. He then returned for four games before landing back on IR and missing the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury.

The 64 defensive snaps Dean played in the 2024 season opener set a new career high.

Obviously, the Eagles want to compete for a championship this fall. That means if White is the superior option to Dean, then he should play.

But it would also be prudent for the Eagles to see if Dean can develop into a full-time starter. His rookie contract will expire after the 2025 season.

White signed a 1-year, $4 million deal with the Eagles this offseason. The contract includes $3.5 million guaranteed.

Dean Leaves Plenty to be Desired From Analytic Standpoint

For Fangio to so definitively claim Dean as the team’s starting middle linebacker on September 11, he and the rest of the coaching staff have to possess quite a bit of confidence in him.

However, Dean struggled mightily in all areas against the Packers, according to the Pro Football Focus player grades.

With a 29.3 overall grade, PFF gave Dean the worst player grade of all Eagles defenders from Week 1. According to PFF, Dean performed best as a pass rusher, but even in that category, he was below average.

He posted marks well below average in run defense, coverage and tackling.

NFL teams do not make their lineup decisions based on PFF player grades. But with very low marks for Dean, it’s hardly a guarantee that White won’t play at all when he does return healthy.

“Obviously, we’ve talked to him about it,” Fangio said when addressing White on September 11. “He’s still a good player. Tweaked his ankle last week. He’s still a part of it and will be a part of it.”

Dean has posted three seasons with 100-plus tackles in his five-year NFL career. He made second-team All-Pro in 2020 and the Pro Bowl during 2021.