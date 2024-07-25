Eagles Sign Explosive Receiver & Cut Rookie in Late-Minute NFL Moves

The offseason may officially be over, but the Philadelphia Eagles are still making roster moves even as training camp begins. Philadelphia announced the signing of wide receiver Griffin Hebert while releasing rookie tackle Gottlieb Ayedze. The offensive lineman was on the Non-Football Injury List prior to being released.

This is not the first time the Eagles signed Hebert. The wideout-tight end hybrid signed with the team last December and also had a brief stint with the Seattle Seahawks. The Eagles released Hebert days after the 2024 NFL draft in April.

Hebert went undrafted in 2023 after five seasons at Louisiana Tech. Heading into the 2023 draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised Hebert’s athleticism and explosiveness as an upside play. The NFL draft analyst gave Hebert a seventh round/priority free agent grade.

“Undersized tight end whose speed and fluidity in space basically make him a big slot receiver,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “Hebert had an excellent pro day, which should put him on the map as a priority free agent.

“Evaluators could grow to appreciate his mismatch potential and run-after-catch talent the more tape they consume. He needs to play with better effort as a blocker, but his athleticism, explosiveness and speed could make him a developmental project for a team.”

Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, Ex-Eagles Tackle Gottlieb Ayedze Earned a 5th Round Grade

A look at Griffin Hebert, a former WR and TE at Louisiana Tech. https://t.co/XjkGFJ3dKw pic.twitter.com/jZrG9KRLMA — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) July 25, 2024

Ayedze was one of the intriguing undrafted free agents the Eagles signed in April. Unfortunately, it appears Ayedze’s health impacted his potential to carve out a role in Philly. Going into the 2024 draft, Ayedze earned a fifth to sixth-round grade from NFL.com after spending time at Maryland and Frostburg State.

“Ayedze showed he could make the jump from a small school to the Power 5, but leaping again from Maryland to the pros might require him to get bigger and stronger to handle the rigors of playing guard on the NFL level,” Zierlein noted. “Ayedze has the feet and hands to play pro ball and should see his best fit in a move-based running game.

“His background in pass protection at tackle will be coveted by teams looking for more help bolstering the pocket at guard, but it might take him time to acclimate to the power he will see on the pro level.”

Can Griffin Hebert Make the Eagles Roster?

Circling back to Hebert, the wideout faces plenty of challenges in attempting to make the final 53-man roster. AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith have clearly solidified themselves as the team’s top two receivers.

After the two stars, there is a bit of a logjam at wideout. The Eagles drafted Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith. Philadelphia also added Jacob Harris, John Ross and Parris Campbell.

Even if Hebert plays tight end, the Eagles have Grant Calcaterra, C.J. Uzomah and Albert Okwuegbunam behind Dallas Goedert on the depth chart. What can fans expect from Hebert?

The athlete was listed as a tight end during his final collegiate season in 2022. Hebert posted 23 receptions for 431 yards and 3 touchdowns in nine appearances during his final college season.