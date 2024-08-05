Eagles Sign Ex-Jaguars ‘Downhill Thumper’: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles added some depth at linebacker by signing former Jacksonville Jaguars defender Shaquille Quarterman. The veteran has been remarkably dependable during his NFL career.

Quarterman has played in all 17 games for three straight seasons. The linebacker’s best NFL season came in 2021 when Quarterman posted 30 tackles.

“Eagles are signing former Jaguars free-agent linebacker Shaquille Quarterman to a one-year contract, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed in an August 5, 2024, message on X.

Heading Into the 2020 NFL Draft, New Eagles LB Shaquille Quarterman Was Described as a ‘Downhill Thumper’

Quarterman will likely be fighting to make the Eagles 53-man roster. After a standout college career at Miami, the Jaguars selected Quarterman in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised Quarterman’s physicality while describing the linebacker as a “downhill thumper.”

“Four-year starter and team leader with a physical demeanor and impressive level of production,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of the defender. “Quarterman is durable and dependable in the middle of the defense, but he lacks NFL range and has below-average short-area agility and quickness as open-field tackler. He’s a linear, downhill thumper, but struggles to stay ahead of climbing blocks when runs flow wide. His size and toughness give him a shot as a backup inside linebacker.

“… Always shows up to the party. Never missed a start and plays with throwback approach. Keeps searching for tackles for loss. Triggers down into the hole to restrict the gap. Strong in his upper half. Attacks climbing blocks proactively. Has 12 career passes defensed. Ridiculous consistency in tackle production. Gathers and coils to ignite his tackle attempts. Thuds behind his pads and latches to wrap as tackler.”

Eagles Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman Could be Utilized Primarily on Special Teams

Quarterman shined at Miami posting at least 80 tackles in all four of his collegiate seasons. The linebacker’s best season came in 2018 when the defender notched 107 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 5 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries and a sack in 13 appearances. 94 WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks believes Quarterman’s main role with Philadelphia will be on special teams.

“Has been mainly a special teams player. He’s played around 55% of the ST snaps for Jacksonville the last four years,” Shorr-Parks noted on X after the signing. “This certainly seems like mainly a special teams signing. Could be a potential Oren Burks replacement if his knee injury is serious (he’s missed the last few practices)

“Possible he makes final 53 but feels like a practice squad player that gets called up to start the season.”

Even if Quarterman does not end up being a contributor at linebacker, the Eagles unit will look remarkably different in 2024. Philadelphia is projected to have two new starting linebackers this season with the additions ex-New Orleans Saints vet Zack Baun and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender Devin White.

The addition of White is particularly interesting given his resume. White started 75 games for the Bucs over his four seasons in Tampa. The linebacker is a Super Bowl champ and former Pro Bowler. White comes with a strong pedigree as the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NFL draft.