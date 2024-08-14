Former $64 Million All-Pro WR Named Trade Target for Eagles

With the 2024 NFL preseason underway, there is still concern that the Philadelphia Eagles have yet to find a viable third option at wide receiver behind star duo A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Return specialist Britain Covey has definitely carved out a role for himself, and speedy rookie Johnny Wilson has been impressive at times during training camp. But free agent additions Parris Campbell and John Ross have failed to make much of an impression thus far and rookie Ainias Smith has had issues with drops throughout camp.

Enter current Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen.

In an August 12 article for The Philly Voice, Jimmy Kempski named Thielen a top trade target for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to consider.

“Thielen is still a productive, professional receiver who had 103 catches and 1,014 yards on a terrible Panthers team in 2023,” Kempski wrote. “He would also be relatively cheap, with a guaranteed $6.5 million salary in 2024, and anywhere between $5.5 and $6.5 million in 2025 if the Eagles chose to keep him around for another season, with no penalty to release him if not.”

Wide Receiver Adam Thielen May Be a Realistic Trade Option for Philadelphia Eagles

Thielen, 34, spent his first nine seasons (2014 until 2022) with the Minnesota Vikings. He was voted into back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2017 and 2018 after consecutive 1,200-yard seasons and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2017.

The Vikings inked him to a four-year extension in 2019 worth $64 million, and after that, he landed with the Panthers in 2023. He’s nowhere near the player he once was, but he just had the third 1,000-yard season of his career, and he did it with rookie quarterback Bryce Young throwing to him, so he’s clearly still a difference-maker.

“It’s not like the Eagles would be looking to trade for unhappy star holdouts like CeeDee Lamb or Brandon Aiyuk or something like that,” Kempski wrote. “They just need a competent, reliable player who can make the plays that come their way as the WR3, and can hold their own if they need to be the WR2 due to injury.”

Thielen certainly fits that criteria. Kempski also believes the veteran wideout could be acquired for minimal cost.

“Carolina isn’t anywhere remotely close to contending,” Kempski noted. “They also traded for Diontae Johnson this offseason and selected Xavier Legette in the first round of the 2024 draft. A future Day 3 pick would likely be able to pry Thielen out of situation when he is miscast.”

Eagles’ OC Kellen Moore: We’re Looking to See How Depth at WR ‘Plays Out’

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was asked how he felt about the team’s depth at wide receiver.

“I think we are just really excited about these guys and the opportunities that they are being presented,” Moore said on August 11, adding:

“We are continuing to let this whole process play itself out. I think the fun part this time of year is to play with different personnel mixes, putting different guys out on the field together. So, kind of a mix-and-match game, trying to see how all this would play out under those circumstances.”

While his role has been primarily on special teams over his first two seasons in the league, Covey could also see his offensive snaps increase this season.

If a receiver doesn’t emerge soon, however, don’t be surprised if Roseman does make a move. The Eagles are looking to win now, and questionable depth at WR is not something they will likely ignore.