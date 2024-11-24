Eagles Criticized for ‘Tush Push’ Hindering NFL MVP Hopes for $37 Million RB

The Philadelphia Eagles reclaiming their spot as one of the best teams in the NFC in 2024 after a miserable end to 2023 couldn’t have been done without the addition of free agent running back Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles famously snatched Barkley away from their NFC East rival New York Giants with a 3-year, $37.75 million contract in March 2024 and the former No. 2 overall pick has been nothing short of brilliant. He’s led the Eagles to an 8-2 record and first place in the NFC East — they’re also on a 6-game winning streak headed into a Week 12 game at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

Barkley has the type of numbers that would have generated NFL Most Valuable Player buzz in a different era — he’s averaging 5.8 yards per carry with 1,137 rushing yards, 210 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns through 10 games.

The problem with his MVP candidacy? According to the NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt, it’s the lack of scoring opportunities for Barkley near the goal line because of the Eagles’ famous “Tush Push” quarterback sneak that favors Jalen Hurts over Barkley when it comes to rushing touchdowns.

“The Eagles tush push is going to stop Saquon Barkley from winning the MVP,” Brandt said on November 22. “… He just needs bigger numbers, and they’re being taken from him. Not by opposing defenses. By his own offense. Four times this season Saquon has been tackled at the 1-yard line to set up 1st-and-goal at the 1 and four times Jalen Hurts pushed it in on the next play. Hurts also has 6 touchdowns total from inside the 2-yard line … He could have, he should have 16 touchdowns in 10 games … that’s better than (Christian) McCaffrey last year. That’s MVP stuff if the Eagles would let him win it.”

Even with the extra touchdowns, there still might not be a case for Barkley — or any running back for that matter — winning NFL MVP because of how much the league has changed over the last few decades.

In Another Time, Running Backs Ruled Over NFL

Today’s modern football fan (i.e. people under 30 years old) would probably have a hard time believing there was a time when having a dominant running back was what separated the NFL’s elite franchises from the rest of the pack.

You don’t need to look far to see exactly what that means in black and white – no running back has been named Super Bowl MVP since Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis in 1998 and no running back has been named NFL MVP since Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Since Peterson won in 2012, a running back has only even been runner-up in MVP voting once, when Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley finished behind New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in 2017.

Barkley is in line to cash out on the max amount of $3 million in incentives he has in his contract.

From NFL.com: “If (Barkley) totals 1,500 rushing and receiving yards combined (he’s already at 1,347), he’ll earn a $250,000 incentive payable in February. If he crosses 2,000 yards, he’ll pick up another $250,000. The amount earned from his yardage incentive would also be added to his 2025 base salary as an escalator. In other words, 2,000 combined yards would net him $1 million total. For a first-team All-Pro selection, Barkley earns a $500,000 incentive. A second-team honor or being voted into the Pro Bowl would earn him $250,000 … For victories in the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl, Barkley would earn $250,000 each.”