Eagles Urged to ‘Steal’ Rival Pass Rusher to Replace Brandon Graham

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Whether Philadelphia Eagles stalwart defensive end Brandon Graham returns for one more year in 2025 remains a question mark — and his decision will likely have a significant impact on the team’s free agency plans.

At the start of the 2024 season, at age 36, Graham announced his intention to retire at season’s end. But a torn triceps injury sustained during a Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams cut his campaign short. The injury not only ended his season but may have also ended his career. Graham could choose to return, of course, but if he hangs up the cleats, Philly is going to have a significant pass rushing void to fill.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder has an idea about a potential replacement: current Washington Commanders edge Dante Fowler. “Graham is expected to retire at the end of the year, and Josh Sweat is an impending free agent. While Nolan Smith could take over as the starter moving forward, the defense could still use some pass-rush help,” Holder wrote on December 2, adding:

“That’s where Fowler comes in, as he’s been having a strong campaign with 8.5 sacks. … While the 30-year-old who turns 31 in August has never been much of a run defender, he can get after the quarterback with over 50 career sacks. Plus, it’d be nice to steal a player from one of Philadelphia’s biggest rivals and likely the club’s biggest challenger in the division moving forward.”

Should Philadelphia Eagles Sign Dante Fowler in 2025?

A journeyman since entering the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, Fowler is now with team No. 5. He won a championship with the Rams in 2018, where he played a pivotal role in their Super Bowl 53 victory. His best season came in 2019 with L.A., when he finished with career highs in tackles-for-loss (16) and sacks (11.5).

In 2024, Fowler signed with the Commanders. As of Week 12, he has recorded 30 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 11 TFLs and notably, his first career interception, which he returned 67 yards for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.

Throughout his career, Fowler has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, amassing 268 total tackles, 53.5 sacks, 20 pass deflections, an interception, 14 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and three defensive TDs.

The 6-foot-3, 261-pound defensive end isn’t a spring chicken anymore, but he has played 49% of Washington’s defensive snaps this season and could provide solid pass rushing help in a rotational role.

Brandon Graham’s Future With the Eagles Is Still Up in the Air

A cornerstone of the Eagles’ defense, Graham has amassed 76.5 sacks over his 15-season career, which ranks third all-time in franchise history. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2016 and a Pro Bowl nod in 2020, underscoring his sustained excellence on the field.

Graham has spent his entire career with Philly, and considering his early and disappointing exit this year, it’s entirely possible he could change his mind about retirement and return in 2025.

“He can’t retire on an incomplete year,” Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told the media after Graham’s injury.

Prior to his injury, Graham had also hinted his mind could change.

“Honestly, I’m going to stay ready just for one more year,” Graham said earlier in the 2024 season, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Just in case if a situation popped up where it’s like, ‘OK, they need me.’ But right now I’m just trying to get through this year and enjoy it as much as I can. And hopefully make a bunch of plays to help the team and help (my teammates) get to their next level. … Either way, I’m going to be a part of whatever they’re doing next year. As a player, who knows? But I might stay ready another year depending on how everything goes this year.”

We’ll see what happens, but much will weigh on his decision. Stay tuned.