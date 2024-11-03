Eagles Trade Proposal Swaps Benchwarming DB for 2-Time Pro Bowl WR

Wide receiver is one position to monitor closely for the Philadelphia Eagles with the November 5 trade deadline emerging.

Philadelphia gave the Washington Commanders a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft in exchange for wideout Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick. The hope was that Johnson would help ease the coverage on Philly’s other top receivers, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. That hasn’t happened.

So far, through seven games, Dotson has 6 catches on 13 targets for 35 yards. Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice had an interesting trade suggestion for the Eagles to fill that WR3 slot once and for all: trade for current Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen.

While Thielen has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, he’s still a sure-handed option for teams in need. The Eagles qualify. Kempski thinks “a young player at a position of depth who isn’t playing at all” would be a candidate for a trade swap, naming defensive back Eli Ricks as an option.

Should Philadelphia Eagles Trade for Veteran WR Adam Thielen?

There are several positives when it comes to bringing Thielen to Philly.

“Thielen would give the Eagles a more tried and true immediate veteran contributor who runs good routes and will make the plays that come his way, even if he’s no longer the threat he once was,” Kempski wrote on October 30, adding:

“The Panthers are 1-7 with a -147 point differential. They’re the worst team in the NFL, and frankly, the more losses they pile up for better draft positioning, the better. A 34-year old receiver with a $5.5 million salary is useless to them. They’re really better off getting Thielen’s salary off the books, regardless of whatever they might get in return in a trade.”

Thielen has a proven track record of being a dependable target, especially in short-to-intermediate routes, which could add another layer to Philadelphia’s offensive arsenal. In 2023, despite being 33 years old, he was among the most targeted players on the Panthers, showcasing his ability to remain productive with 100+ catches and over 1,000 yards.

The Eagles have a competitive roster and a strong sense of urgency to reach the Super Bowl again. Thielen’s experience could be invaluable, as he’s played in several high-pressure games and situations.

Would Thielen Fit in the Eagles’ Offense?

Thielen could be a nice fit in Kellen Moore’s offense.

His ability to find openings in coverage would provide a valuable safety net for quarterback Jalen Hurts, who could benefit from a receiver with Thielen’s route-running precision and strong hands in clutch situations. According to Pro Football Focus, Thielen maintained a drop rate under 3% in 2023, reinforcing his reputation as one of the league’s most dependable receivers.

Adding a player with Thielen’s skill set would also benefit the Eagles’ red-zone offense. Known for his success inside the 20-yard line, Thielen has consistently been a threat, with 55 career touchdowns across his ten seasons, including an impressive nine-TD season in 2021 with the Minnesota Vikings. In 2023, Philadelphia’s red-zone efficiency ranked in the top half of the league, but there’s always room for improvement.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Thielen’s ability to create separation in tight spaces could help elevate the Eagles’ passing game, providing Hurts with a seasoned option to target in scoring situations. His presence would also force defenses to respect an additional veteran target.

With his extensive experience and reputation as a hard worker, he could also offer mentorship to Philadelphia’s younger wideouts while fostering a culture of professionalism and perseverance. We’ll see if the Eagles take Kempski’s advice.