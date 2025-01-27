Eagles Legend Zach Ertz Makes Final Decision On Retirement In 2025

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles played a game they will never forget.

They destroyed the Washington Commanders, 55-23, in what turned into one of the biggest Conference Championship routs in recent memory.

They broke the record for team (55) and combined points total (88) for a Championship game, putting up 8 total touchdowns in sauntering through to the Super Bowl for the third time in eight years.

And whilst the rivalry between the Eagles and Commanders certainly shares no love lost, a familiar face on the Commanders has some intriguing news.

Zach Ertz Makes Decision On Retirement

Zach Ertz, the Super Bowl-winning tight end in Philadelphia back in 2018, has had retirement rumors swell around him going into this upcoming year.

2025 would be his 14th season in the league, and he would be aged 35 by the time playoffs start in January.

Ertz will be a free agent in March, and after going to three Pro Bowls, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and playing for well over a decade in the league, earning almost $75 million in the process, one would imagine there is little left for him to accomplish.

However, per NBC4 Sports, who spoke to Ertz on Monday, the veteran TE will keep his boots on for another season.

“I think just being able to be here with the group of guys, the people, the quarterback… has just really allowed me to enjoy every single day. A lot of time when you’re in a tough spot, the weight of just everything is heavy.

And so this year just felt freeing, to just go out there and just being able to be myself every day; the people that built me up in a way that they believe in me, they have confidence in me to go do what I do.

And, obviously, playing with [quarterback] Jayden [Daniels] was extremely fun. It was a one year [deal] so far, but I feel like we’re just scratching the surface as a quarterback and tight end combination.

I don’t know what the future holds, I still want to play football next year; so I just want to make that clear that I’m NOT retiring. Just cause I had so much fun this year, I feel rejuvenated, I feel young; this is the most amount of games I’ve played in a season – at 34. I felt like I played good football this year, so for me its just figuring out everything going forward, and they know how I feel about this place.”

Could Ertz Re-Join The Eagles In 2025

For those Eagles hoping that Ertz could be potentially gearing up to return to the place he had so much success for nearly a decade, it seems like this interview could likely put a disappointing seal on that.

Even though Philly could use an experienced, still-productive TE2 to pair with Dallas Goedert, particularly given current TE2, Grant Calcaterra, will be a free agent come the end of the 2025 season, it seems like Ertz is set on returning to Washington, based on this interview.

The ending is particularly telling, explaining to NBC4 that the Commanders “know how I feel about this place”.

But anything can happen in the offseason, and if Washington decides to go in a different direction come March, Eagles GM Howie Roseman could yet find a spot on the roster for the greatest tight end in franchise history.