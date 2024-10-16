Steelers Bring Back Edge Rusher Days After Release, Sign Undrafted Rookie

Edge rusher Ade Ogundeji is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers announced on October 16 that they signed Ogundeji to their practice squad. The move came two days after the team released Ogundeji from the 53-man active roster.

It’s been an eventful few days for the 26-year-old edge rusher. The Steelers signed Ogundeji from their practice squad to the active roster ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ogundeji joined a Pittsburgh roster before Week 6 that was missing Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig. The Steelers also placed defensive end DeMarvin Leal on injured reserve on October 12.

Ogundeji played 16 defensive snaps, posting 1 pass defense with zero tackles.

A day after the game, the Steelers released the veteran edge rusher. But with his return to the team, Ogundeji is a candidate for a practice squad elevation in Week 7.

In addition to Ogundeji, the Steelers signed linebacker Craig Young to their practice squad on October 16. Young went unselected in the 2024 NFL draft.

He spent training camp with the Indianapolis Colts. But the Colts waived Young as part of their final roster cuts ahead of the regular season.