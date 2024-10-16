Steelers Lose 23-Year-Old Prospect Weeks After Re-Signing Him: Report

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker prospect Jacoby Windmon was poached off the practice squad by the Carolina Panthers on October 15, according to KPRC2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Although Windmon spent the entire summer program with the Steelers after initially entering the organization as an undrafted rookie out of Michigan State, he only signed to the Pittsburgh practice squad a couple of weeks ago on October 2.

At just 23 years old, Windmon offered versatility and potential. Per Steelers Depot writer Ross McCorkle, he “primarily” played inside linebacker with Pittsburgh throughout the preseason, but also received a few looks at outside linebacker and on special teams.

His best preseason outing was the first one according to Pro Football Focus, as Windmon earned a top 10 grade for all UDFA rookies around the league with a 90.0 out of 100. The youngster finished the preseason period with 3 key defensive stops, 7 solo tackles and 4 tackle assists on PFF, but he was also charged with 4 missed tackles and 1 reception allowed for 9 yards.

Overall, it was a pretty strong showing from Windmon, particularly in coverage. Despite not making the initial Steelers practice squad, the rookie did enough to stay fresh in general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin’s minds.

Unfortunately, his Pittsburgh reunion didn’t last, however. Now the Steelers are once again short one player on their 16-man practice squad.

Steelers Could Replace Jacoby Windmon With Recently Cut LB Ade Ogundeji

A couple of days after signing outside linebacker Adetokunbo “Ade” Ogundeji to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 6, the Steelers released him on October 14.

Having said that, Pittsburgh beat reporter Mark Kaboly immediately noted that Ogundeji will “likely” return on a practice squad deal following his active roster cut. And Windmon’s departure just so happens to free up a linebacker spot for him.

“Always,” Ogundeji told reporters ahead of Week 6 after being asked how much he thinks about his next NFL opportunity (via Aaron Becker on October 9). “There’s a different perspective you have when you’re watching other people play. And I feel like last year, when I was able to sit down and really learn like — man, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“You don’t get this opportunity a lot,” he reiterated, “so whenever I go out there, I’m gonna bring it all and I’m going to do the best I can to make sure we win and make sure I do the best I can to produce.”

Pro Football Focus gave Ogundeji a 63.8 grade over his 16 defensive snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders. He was mostly used in pass-rushing situations and was credited with 2 quarterback pressures (both hurries) and zero tackles. Ogundeji was not utilized on special teams.

The Steelers did not announce any new roster moves on October 15.