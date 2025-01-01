Steelers Drop Major Hint on WR Roman Wilson’s Availability After Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up the practice windows for three injured players on December 31 — rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson, veteran linebacker Cole Holcomb and rookie defensive lineman Logan Lee.

On January 1, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was asked about the Wilson move in particular, and he dropped a major hint about the 2024 third rounder’s potential playoff availability, or lack thereof.

“Arthur Smith said hopefully the Steelers are playing long enough that Roman Wilson becomes an option,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Ray Fittipaldo relayed ahead of Week 18, adding that “it doesn’t sound like the rookie third-round pick will be activated back to the 53-man roster by Saturday.”

Needless to say, Smith’s assessment doesn’t exactly bode well for the youngster’s first-round status either. If the Steelers were to advance, however, perhaps Wilson might then enter the equation as a depth option that could provide a spark in the Divisional Round.

Steelers WR Roman Wilson ‘Feels Good’ Physically & ‘Determined’ Mentally

Wilson also addressed the media for the first time in a while on January 1. Steelers Now beat reporter Aaron Becker shared video of a portion of the interaction.

#Steelers rookie WR Roman Wilson says his body is feeling great. “I feel really good. My body feels better than it’s ever felt in a long time. Mentally … just focused, determined. I got a lot of expectations for myself.” pic.twitter.com/pJ4ywmA1GS — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) January 1, 2025

“I feel really good,” Wilson told reporters. “My body feels better than it’s ever felt in a long time.”

He also expressed that he’s feeling “focused” and “determined” mentally.

“I got a lot of expectations for myself, and I got a lot of things I gotta do to be able to reach those goals,” he said.

It’s been a disappointing rookie season for Wilson from a fan perspective. But it’s also probably been very tough for the prospect from a personal standpoint.

After experiencing the highest of collegiate highs — winning a National Championship during his final year at Michigan — Wilson has barely even taken the field with the Steelers. Part of that has been due to injury, but there’s also been an emphasis from the Steelers coaching staff on utilizing their veteran wide receivers.

Needless to say, that transition likely hasn’t been easy on the rookie, so it’s good to see him motivated upon his return. It’ll be interesting to see if he factors into any portion of the Steelers’ 2024-25 playoff run.