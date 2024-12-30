Mike Tomlin Fires Blunt 1 Word on How Steelers Fix Season Woes

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already clinched a playoff berth, and by their Week 18 kickoff, the Baltimore Ravens may secure the AFC North title. But even if that happens, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin implied the team’s regular season finale is critical to its ultimate success in January.

When asked on December 30 how the Steelers get back on the right track before the start of the postseason, Tomlin delivered just one simply word.

“Win,” he said.

The Steelers haven’t won since December 8. Since then, they lost three straight in the span of only 11 days.

Tomlin suggested ending that losing streak before the playoffs will be key to his team’s mental psyche. The Steelers would also eliminate a rival from the AFC playoffs with a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4.

How Valuable is Regular Season Momentum in Playoffs?

Even if the Ravens win before the Steelers Week 18 kickoff, Tomlin’s team will be playing for wild card seeding. Some Steelers fans have argued on social media that that is actually more critical than whether the team wins the AFC North.

If the Steelers and Ravens win on January 4, then Pittsburgh will be the No. 5 seed. That will give them a first-round playoff matchup with the Houston Texans.

Should the Steelers lose, they could face the Ravens on the road during the AFC wild card round.

Tomlin didn’t appear too concerned about seeding while speaking to reporters on December 30. But in a perfect world, his team will be playing its best when the playoffs begin.

“In some instances, it has been, in some instances, it hasn’t,” Tomlin said of regular season momentum mattering in the playoffs. “But given a preference, you certainly prefer momentum.”

The Steelers have a lot to correct to recapture the momentum they had for much of the first 14 weeks of the season. They have allowed more than 400 yards of offense per game and own a minus-2 turnover differential in the past three contests. The offense also hasn’t scored more than 17 points since December 8.

Will Mike Tomlin Play Cam Sutton or Beanie Bishop Jr. at Nickel in Week 18?

Since losing on December 25, nickel cornerback has been one of the biggest topics around the Steelers defense.

Undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. played a majority of the snaps in the slot for the Steelers defense during the first half of the season. But since returning from an 8-game suspension, veteran Cameron Sutton has played more than Bishop.

Tomlin declined to say whether Sutton or Bishop will play more in Week 18. If the defense turns to Bishop on January 4, though, Tomlin made it clear that it will be because of specific matchups with the Bengals.

“We determine division of labor week in and week out based on a variety of variables. It’s no different than the conversation we have with regarding Elandon Roberts and Peyton Wilson for example or the tight ends,” Tomlin told reporters. “You can pick any component of play. We divvy the labor up and we try to put guys in position to show what they are capable of and things that provide the best matchup for us relative to those that we compete against.

“The nickel position is no different than the inside linebacker position or the tight end position or the wideout position where we play multiple people in certain spots particularly given certain circumstances.”

When the Steelers faced the Bengals in Week 13, Sutton played 73% of Pittsburgh’s defensive snaps. It was the first time this season he lined up for more than half of the Steelers snaps on defense.

Pittsburgh won the game, but the Steelers gave up a season high 38 points.