Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Offers Blunt ‘Advice’ to Rookie WR Roman Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers third-round wide receiver Roman Wilson was finally healthy enough to suit up in Week 3, but in classic Mike Tomlin fashion, the key rookie was inactive when the Steelers took the field to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers. A healthy scratch.

On September 24, Tomlin explained what Wilson must do to prove he’s ready to make his NFL debut in Week 4, or sometime after if the youngster is inactive once again in Indianapolis. And the Steelers head coach did so in the form of a message.

“He’s just gotta keep working,” Tomlin told reporters, regarding Wilson.

“It is very difficult to get on a moving train,” the old school HC elaborated. “Just look at [defensive lineman] Dean Lowry for example. There’s a veteran guy that missed a substantial amount of training camp, and it was the third game before he got an [appearance]. Although he’s been healthy for three weeks. And so, that gets multiplied when you’re talking about a guy that has no NFL experience like Roman.”

Finally, Tomlin concluded by stating that his “advice to Roman is to keep working.”

“Take that opportunity when that door is left ajar,” he added, “and be ready when it is.”

Roman Wilson Will Have to Earn Snaps With Steelers

Many assumed that Wilson would just step onto the scene — fresh off a National Championship run with Michigan — and take over as the No. 2 receiving option in an offense that is notably shallow at the position.

When all is said and done, that could still occur. But there are no scholarships inside a Tomlin-run organization.

Wilson was beginning to show he belonged just before his injury this summer, impressing during the padless portion of training camp. And then the ankle issue stalled his progress.

Now, without a full preseason to earn his stripes, so to speak, it appears Tomlin is taking things slow with Wilson. The question is — how much of a ramp-up period will the rookie need before he rejoins the offense? One more week of practices? Two? More?

When it comes to a buttoned-up franchise like the Steelers, sometimes all there is to do is wait and find out.