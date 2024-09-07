Buccaneers’ First-Round Pick Won’t Play in Season Opener

It’s the start of another NFL season and another injury issue for Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle and 2023 first-round pick Calijah Kancey.

One day ahead of the Buccaneers’ season opener against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 8, the team announced on one of its official X accounts the former No. 19 overall pick was downgraded from questionable to out.

In 2023, Kancey played in the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings then missed the next 3 games with a calf injury.

Kancey is one of 2 starting defensive lineman that will sit out the season opener as defensive end Logan Hall was also ruled out with a foot injury. Defensive linemen C.J. Brewer and Mike Greene were promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Kancey Was Dominant at Times as Rookie

Kancey was a 2-time All-American and the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year at Pittsburgh after putting up 31 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in his final season.

After the Buccaneers drafted him in 2023, Kancey signed a 4-year, $14.49 million contract and was dominant at times during his rookie season — the times when he was healthy.

“Kancey also missed some time last year with a calf injury but registered 4.0 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback hits in 14 regular-season games,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote on Sept. 7. “His 33 quarterback pressures were second most on the team. In two postseason games, Kancey recorded 1.5 sacks, 2 tackles for a loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 pass defended and 4 tackles.”

The Buccaneers were looking forward to starting the season with a dominant interior defensive line thanks to Kancey and a slimmed-down Vita Vea at nose tackle.

Kancey said Vea was a mentor to him during his rookie year.

“I learned a lot from Vita, just being in the room with him and being on the field with him,” Kancey told USA Today’s Luke Easterling in April 2024. “My first day, I actually took a rep with him and he told me everything to do before we even got out of the huddle. I’m like, ‘Damn, it’s that easy?’ That just let you know what type of guy he is. He’s on top of everything — he knows the formation, he knows what to expect, he knows the person you’re going against because he’s been in the league and he’s (gone) against everybody.

“It was really a plus for me. Going into this year, it’s (about) really following his steps and being a sponge towards him because he does everything the right way.”

Bucs Dealing With Major Defensive Front Issues

Kancey and Hall being out for the season opener is just the latest in a string of issues on the defensive front for the Buccaneers.

Edge rusher and 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka had his fifth-year option declined in the offseason and is essentially playing for his NFL future with another team in 2024. The Buccaneers tried to sign depth at edge rusher in the offseason with Randy Gregory, who never even showed up for minicamp or training camp and was released.

Last year’s team leader in sacks, 2023 third-round pick YaYa Diaby, also missed a month of training camp with a high-ankle sprain suffered on Aug. 1 but will return for the season opener.