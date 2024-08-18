Buccaneers Set to Release Former $70 Million Edge Rusher

The drama between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and free agent outside linebacker Randy Gregory appears to be headed toward a conclusion.

According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers will release Gregory after signing him to a 1-year contract worth up to $5 million on April 4 with the hope he could add depth to their pass rushing corps.

Gregory was a no-show, no-call for minicamp and training camp. Tampa Bay placed Gregory on the Reserve/Did Not Report list on July 23 at the beginning of training camp.

“Gregory had yet to report to training camp and missed two preseason games after filing a lawsuit against the NFL and Denver Broncos over alleged discrimination in June,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote on Aug. 17. “In it, Gregory claimed that the league and team denied him the use of the drug dronabinol, which is prescribed to Gregory by a doctor for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress.”

Gregory was coming off a season in which he’d been part of the defense that helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to an NFC Championship and played in the overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

Gregory Signed Massive Contract in 2022

The Buccaneers hoped Gregory might be able to regain some of the form that landed him a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos just two years ago

Instead, the Buccaneers experienced the other side of things when it comes to Gregory, who has dealt with myriad off-field issues throughout his career. He’s missed two entire seasons and all but 2 games in 2016 due to drug-related suspensions for marijuana.

After Gregory was an unexcused absence from minicamp and incurred a $100,000 fine, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles told “The Sick Podcast” he ws uncertain whether Gregory would attend training camp.

Bowles had previously expressed his disappointment with Gregory being a no-show at minicamp without so much as a phone call to his new coaches.

“It’s disappointing when anyone’s not here but we’ll deal with it,” Bowles told Laine on June 11. “We’ll deal with it. Right now, I’m only gonna coach the guys that’s here.”

What’s Behind Gregory’s Lawsuit?

Gregory alleges the Broncos fined him $532,500 for positive THC tests in the two years he was with the team.

Gregory alleges he was discriminated against by the NFL and Broncos after he was prescribed a drug that contains a synthetic form of THC, the main psychoactive component of marijuana, in order to treat social anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The NFL no longer suspends players over the use of marijuana. It does issue fines and tests for the much more dangerous forms of synthetic marijuana — known better by its street names of Spice or K2.

Gregory’s contract contains $1.365 million in guaranteed money and as a post-June 1 cut, would cost Tampa Bay that amount in dead money, according to OvertheCap.com.

Aside from Gregory’s issues, the Buccaneers have dealt with injury issues at outside linebacker in the preseason. Last year’s team sacks leader, YaYa Diaby, went down with what turned out to be a high ankle sprain on Aug. 1 and has been out of action since.

Tampa Bay opens the regular season at home against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 8.