Buccaneers Urged to Consider Pair of First Round Trades for Elite CB

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have learned the hard way that life in the NFL is pretty tough sledding without an elite — or even sort-of elite — cornerback.

Having traded away their team’s best cornerback to a Super Bowl contender in the NFC (never a smart move), the Buccaneers have still found a way to scrap their way to 6-6 and tied for first place in the NFC South. More importantly for their future, they will have an elite offensive nucleus in place for 2025.

What the Buccaneers need is a shutdown corner, and there are moves they could make in 2025 to make sure they get one.

The most significant move would be to try and trade up in the first round to get either of the 2 cornerbacks who could be franchise changers — ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Colorado’s Travis Hunter and Michigan’s Will Johnson as the top 2 players on his latest 2025 NFL Draft Big Board, which is a ranking of the best players available regardless of team needs.

While trying to get either player would be a costly move, it might also be worth it if it turns the Buccaneers into a legitimate NFC contender — something the franchise can’t say it is right now.

Calculating the Cost of Moving Up in ’25 Draft

We can look at recent NFL draft history to figure out what the cost might be for the Buccaneers to land either Hunter or Johnson.

Hunter, the Heisman Trophy favorite, projects as an NFL All-Pro at either wide receiver or cornerback and has stated he would like to continue to play both positions on the next level — something he’s been dominant at against Power 4 opponents the last 2 seasons.

Hunter is projected as the No. 1 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the latest mock draft from PFF’s Trevor Sikkema. Since the Jaguars have a quarterback signed to a long-term contract with Trevor Lawrence, it’s not outside the realm of possibility to think they might consider trading the No. 1 pick.

The cost would have to be similar (although not quite as severe) as what what it cost the Carolina Panthers to move up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL draft to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. For the Buccaneers that probably means giving up their 2025 and 2026 first round picks, their 2025 second round pick and at least one current starter — likely someone at one of the positions Hunter might play — in exchange for the No. 1 pick and the right to select Hunter.

PFF has Johnson projected at No. 6 overall to the New York Jets, which might be a much more palatable spot to move into for the Buccaneers. To move up to No. 6 from where they’re currently projected at No. 16, Tampa Bay could expect to give up their 2025 first, second and fifth round picks in exchange for the the Jets’ 2025 first and third round picks.

Buccaneers Traded Best Cornerback to Detroit

In March 2024, the Buccaneers sent veteran cornerback Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions, along with a 2024 sixth round pick and 2025 sixth round pick, in exchange for Detroit’s 2024 third round pick, which Tampa Bay used to select University of Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan.

Despite a promising training camp and preseason, McMillan has been a bust as a rookie, with just 13 receptions for 145 yards and 1 touchdown. He’s also been injury prone, missing 4 games with hamstring issues.