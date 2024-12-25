Buccaneers Urged to Pursue Former $50 Million NFL All-Pro Center

Despite a rash of injuries that would have sent most teams in the NFL into tank mode, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have refused to fold. Somehow, they are still in the thick of the NFC playoff hunt with just 2 games left in the 2024 regular season.
That resiliency — and the talent on the roster — is something the Buccaneers and their fans can easily see could lead to 2025 being even better than 2024, and especially with the emergence of star rookies like running back Bucky Irving, wide receiver Jalen McMillan and center Graham Barton, the team’s first round pick in 2024.
Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks the Buccaneers should continue to build up front — and around Barton — by going after Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Ryan Kelly in free agency.
Signing Kelly would also mean Barton likely moving to guard or vice versa — either way it would also equal another big payday for the 31-year-old Kelly.
“Ben Bredeson is an impending free agent, which will leave Tampa Bay with a need for a starting left guard,” Holder wrote. “While signing someone who has experience at that position would be the most straightforward solution, the front office could take a more creative approach by moving Graham Barton to guard and adding a center. Barton’s position flexibility was part of the reason why he was a first-round pick. So, it wouldn’t be out of the question for him to slide over and make room for a four-time Pro Bowl center like Kelly.”
From SEC Dominance to One of NFL’s Elite
Kelly was one of college football’s greatest centers of all time at Alabama, where he won 3 national championships and capped his career by winning the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center in 2015.
“Tenacious leader and three-year starter for highly successful Alabama program that puts a heavy emphasis on physical and mental toughness,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Kelly ahead of the 2016 NFL draft. “Kelly might not be a combine warrior, but when the pads are strapped, he plays with enough strength and athleticism to thrive in both gap and zone running schemes.
The Colts made Kelly their first round pick (No. 18 overall) in the 2016 NFL draft and he’s started all 119 of the games he’s played in over the last 9 seasons, including being named NFL All-Pro in 2022. He’s also a 4-time Pro Bowler, with all of those coming over the last 5 seasons.
Kelly cashed out big with the Colts in September 2020, when he signed a 4-year, $50 million contract extension.
Barton Has Struggled at Times as Rookie
Barton was selected at No. 26 overall in the 2024 NFL draft out of Duke and signed a 4-year, $14 million contract before he was named starting center.
Yahoo! Sports NFL reporter Charles McDonald had Barton listed as one of the NFL’s best rookies ahead of the regular season.
“Barton looks like he’ll be a stalwart in the middle of the Buccaneers’ offensive line, which may have two elite building blocks with Barton and All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs,” McDonald wrote.
Reality has been a little different — and might be the best evidence that Barton should move to guard. In 14 starts in 2024, PFF has Barton with a 55.9 overall grade, which ranks him 45th out of 61 eligible NFL centers.
