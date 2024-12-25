Buccaneers Urged to Pursue Former $50 Million NFL All-Pro Center

Despite a rash of injuries that would have sent most teams in the NFL into tank mode, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have refused to fold. Somehow, they are still in the thick of the NFC playoff hunt with just 2 games left in the 2024 regular season.

That resiliency — and the talent on the roster — is something the Buccaneers and their fans can easily see could lead to 2025 being even better than 2024, and especially with the emergence of star rookies like running back Bucky Irving, wide receiver Jalen McMillan and center Graham Barton, the team’s first round pick in 2024.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks the Buccaneers should continue to build up front — and around Barton — by going after Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Ryan Kelly in free agency.

Signing Kelly would also mean Barton likely moving to guard or vice versa — either way it would also equal another big payday for the 31-year-old Kelly.