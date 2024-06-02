Cowboys Among ‘Best Fits’ for Former Commanders ‘Serviceable Starter’

After losing in the Wild Card Round in the 2023-24 playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys entered the offseason with the need to improve. However, it’s been a relatively quiet offseason for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. Looking to change that, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed them as one of the “best fits” for former Washington Commanders offensive tackle, Charles Leno Jr.

“No one is going to argue that Charles Leno Jr. is among the NFL’s top left tackles. His only Pro Bowl came in 2018, and the Chicago Bears parted with Leno just two years later. However, Leno does have extensive experience playing left tackle, recording 141 starts with the Bears and Commanders,” Knox wrote on June 1.

“He’s also been fairly durable, starting 34 games between 2021 and 2022 and 13 games in 2023 before landing on injured reserve with a calf injury. Though he’ll turn 33 in October, Leno is still a serviceable starter.”

Washington Commanders Releasing Charles Leno Jr. ‘A Big Gamble’

The Washington Commanders released Leno in March, saving them $7.28 million in cap space. Entering the offseason, the Commanders were among the teams with the most cap space.

They had an impressive offseason, signing Austin Ekeler, Bobby Wagner, Nick Allegretti, and others. However, the loss of Leno does raise questions. Starting in 47 games during his three seasons with the Commanders, having Leno could’ve given them a veteran to protect Jayden Daniels, who the Commanders drafted with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

He had hip surgery, which raises questions at 32 years old, but Seth Jones of Riggo’s Rag wrote that he’s a player the Commanders “will miss” and that releasing him is “a big gamble.”

“This departure was forced by Adam Peters. Charles Leno Jr. became a salary-cap casualty as those in power wanted to go younger at the left tackle position,” Jones wrote in his June 2 article exploring six players the Commanders will miss. “Considering the need to keep rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels’ blindside protected, it’s a big gamble.

“Leno was a solid performer and an impressive leadership presence within the locker room. He’s not signed elsewhere as yet, but this is down to his recovery from hip surgery more than anything. Once he gets the all-clear to resume football activities, the former seventh-round pick should end up as a key rotational piece or a potential starter in the right system.”

How Leno Could Improve the Dallas Cowboys

Pro Football Focus released their top 32 offensive tackle rankings and the Dallas Cowboys didn’t have one player ranked. While Leno wouldn’t be ranked, either, he’d give the Cowboys a veteran who’s proven he can be a starter.

At the very least, the former Washington Commanders left tackle could provide them with a solid backup.

Leno was graded as an above-average tackle last season, posting an overall grade of 72.5 and a pass-blocking grade of 77.8, according to PFF. He played in 880 snaps and while he had the eighth most penalties with 10, he also only allowed three sacks.

The Cowboys are a team with Super Bowl aspirations and adding another veteran like Leno could help them accomplish that.