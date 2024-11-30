Jayden Daniels Admits Terry McLaurin Problem for Commanders

Defenses are finding it too easy to make Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders one-dimensional in the passing game. Simply by taking away the rookie quarterback’s primary wide receiver, Terry McLaurin.

Daniels knows it’s a problem. The second-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft admitted, “Terry’s a dynamic player, but the defense dictates where the ball goes,” per ESPN’s John Keim.

This is essentially what’s been going wrong for Daniels when throwing the ball in recent weeks. The Commanders don’t have another wideout who can beat coverage and make big plays beyond McLaurin, and opponents know it.

Acknowledging the problem is a start, but it’s not as if the Commanders have an easy fix. Not when the receiver corps is missing a sure-handed underneath target and a true burner outside the numbers.

Jayden Daniels to Terry McLaurin Connection Disappearing

Daniels had little trouble going to McLaurin earlier in the season. The two combined for a host of sudden strikes, including a 27-yard touchdown to help stun the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 3.

A perfect rapport was developing between a strong-armed passer and a legitimate field-stretcher. Unfortunately, defenses have caught up since Week 3, primarily by making the Commanders face an uncomfortable truth.

Namely, how Washington’s roster lacks another difference-maker at McLaurin’s position. Veteran Noah Brown hasn’t been consistent, while Daniels’ fellow rookie Luke McCaffrey has struggled for reps.

Somebody like Dyami Brown could have emerged to give the Commanders an unexpected boost and provide Daniels with a vertical threat. Instead, Brown has continued to play below his obvious potential, leaving the third-round pick from 2021 predicted to bolt to the AFC in free agency.

What’s worrying is how easily Daniels admits the Commanders are letting defenses dictate how they play. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury must scheme new ways to get McLaurin open, but it won’t be easy amid a growing series of other problems within his unit.

Commanders, Kliff Kingsbury Have Multiple Problems

Daniels is experiencing increasing trouble targeting any of his receivers because defenses are blitzing the dual-threat signal-caller more often. Opponents like the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 pinpointed a fatal flaw in how the Commanders block in front of Daniels.

Disguised coverages have also become an issue for Daniels. Especially when those coverages are rotated toward McLaurin.

There’s also an underlying problem not related to McLaurin, but still negatively impacting his performances. It’s to do with a lack of balance in the Commanders’ offense.

Balance was provided by a punishing running game well-schemed by Kingsbury, but led by workhorse Brian Robinson Jr. His knee, hamstring and ankle problems have blunted a ground game that kept defenses honest and gave McLaurin one-on-one matchups.

Robinson’s impact was summed perfectly up by Kingsbury, when the play-caller conceded Robinson’s a “Talented back… it doesn’t have to be blocked perfectly to get you 5 or 6 yards… We can play at a really high level without him, but he makes us a better offense,” per Keim.

Designing fresh ideas for isolating McLaurin will be tough when the Commanders are forced to remain predictable in both phases. Things are more likely to change if another receiver steps up for the rest of the season.