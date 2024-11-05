Commanders Land 4-Time Pro Bowler in Bargain Trade: Report

The Washington Commanders are loading up, and at a bargain price no less, after trading with the New Orleans Saints to acquire four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore on Tuesday, November 5.

While the Commanders paid something of a premium, in the form of third, fourth and sixth-round picks in the 2025 NFL draft, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they still got a sweet deal. That’s because Schefter also confirmed the Saints “previously restructured Marshon Lattimore’s contract, meaning Washington is getting the Pro Bowler on a minimum contract for the rest of this season.”

This deal solves one of the biggest problems for the 7-2 Commanders. Namely, a lack of quality veterans in the secondary, particularly at cornerback.

Lattimore, who had been a favorite name in pre-deadline trade proposals, ticks those boxes. His arrival could spell trouble for an incumbent like Benjamin St-Juste. As well as for 2023 draft flop Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

Marshon Lattimore Trade Answers Big Problem for Commanders

General manager Adam Peters should be applauded for aggressively pursuing one of the big names on the trade market. Especially when Lattimore, once he’s fully healthy, can provide the answers Washington’s defense has been searching for in vain at corner.

At his best, the 28-year-old can matchup effectively with an opponent’s best wide receiver. A defensive back who can survive on an island in single coverage is an obvious asset to a team that likes to send pressure in waves.

The Commanders qualify thanks to a blitz percentage of 28.9. That’s the ninth-highest in the league, according to Pro Football Reference.

Head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. have been risking the blitz and living with below-par talent on the back end. The result has been the Commanders giving up 14 touchdowns and 21 completions of 20-plus yards through the air.

Lattimore can change the narrative. Particularly in tandem with impressive rookie Mike Sainristil, this year’s second-round pick who has been grading highly in recent weeks, per PFF WAS Commanders.

Sainristil and Lattimore will give the Commanders what they need to make their attacking schemes work. The initial low-cost nature of this trade will also ensure Peters still has ample resources to continue adding talent next year.

Commanders Rebuilding Smartly

A 2025 salary cap haul projected by Over The Cap to be worth $121,450,047 shows the Commanders are in a strong position moving forward. Peters could yet grow the cap number by ditching Forbes, the 16th player selected a year ago who has struggled mightily since entering the pros.

Forbes was a healthy scratch for Week 6’s defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. His fellow first-round flop, linebacker Jamin Davis, has already been released.

Peters has been ruthless and decisive about purging the roster he inherited from the regime fronted by former head coach Ron Rivera. So far, the changes have worked, largely thanks to the instant dominance of rookie sensation Jayden Daniels at quarterback.

Daniels has the Commanders at 7-2 and primed for the playoffs. He’ll need the support of a better defense if the Commanders are going to go far, and Lattimore will help once he’s up to full speed.

Beyond this season, Peters must continue stockpiling talent around Daniels on both sides of the ball. Fortunately, there’s enough space under the cap and room on the wage bill to add another quality corner.