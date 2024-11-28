Commanders Get ‘Awesome’ Injury Update on $97 Million Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore

The Washington Commanders understood cornerback Marshon Lattimore was dealing with an injury when they made a trade with the New Orleans Saints to obtain his service on November 5.

What we may never know is if the Commanders undersstood the severity of Lattimore’s hamstring injury — something easy to call into question as Lattimore has missed 4 consecutive games, dating back to his last game with the Saints and 3 consecutive games since he joined the Commanders.

Now, the Commanders are hoping Lattimore can finally join the lineup in a Week 13 home game against the Tennessee Titans and help turn the tide after 3 consecutive losses have dropped them to 7-5 and in the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoff picture.

Lattimore hasn’t played since the Saints lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 26-6, on October 27, but practiced for the first time on November 27, with first-year Washington head coach Dan Quinn telling The Athletic’s Ben Standig and Cale Clinton that the 4-time Pro Bowler was “awesome” in his return to action.

That’s good, because the Commanders have never needed Lattimore more than they do right now.

From The Athletic: “Before the injury, Lattimore was allowing a career-low 42.9 completion percentage and a career-best of just 4.4 yards per target allowed through seven games, according to Sports Info Solutions. Now, Lattimore makes his potential return for a team still in the hunt for a playoff spot.”

Commanders Secondary Not Making Big Plays

One thing the Commanders’ secondary isn’t doing? Making big plays.

Washington has just 1 interception in its last 5 games, against Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson in a Week 10 loss.

Lattimore has been one of the NFL’s elite cornerbacks since the Saints drafted him with the No. 11 overall pick out of Ohio State in 2017.

He was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017 and made his first Pro Bowl with a career-high 5 interceptions in just 13 games. It was the first of 4 Pro Bowl nods for Lattimore, who has 15 career interceptions through his first 7 seasons.

In September 2021, Lattimore cashed in with a whopping, 5-year, $97.6 million contract extension that runs through 2026.

Injuries have been an issue for Lattimore in recent years. He missed 10 games with a lacerated kidney in 2022 and missed 7 games with an ankle injury in 7 games.

Much-Needed Bye Coming Up For Commanders

On paper, the Commanders are approaching “must win” status on their schedule but should be treating every game like that’s what the scenario is from here on out — and if they can beat the Titans they’ll get a much-needed bye in Week 14 for Lattimore and others to heal up nagging injuries.

It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which Lattimore isn’t playing in Week 15 when the Commanders return from their bye as they travel to face the Saints, where Lattimore played the first 8 years of his career.

After that game against the Saints, the Commanders have a brutal stretch of games to close out the regular season — back-to-back home games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons in Weeks 16 and 17 followed by a road game at the Dallas Cowboys.