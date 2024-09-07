Commanders Promote Former Notre Dame QB to Active Roster

The Washington Commanders are doing some roster shuffling at the most important position on the field ahead of the 2024 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 8.

With rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels set to make his first career start and veteran backup Marcus Mariota ruled out with a strained pectoral muscle, the Commanders promoted Jeff Driskel to the backup role and activated undrafted rookie free agent Sam Hartman to the active roster.

The Commanders signed Hartman after he went undrafted in April. He was released on Aug. 26 but signed to the practice squad the next day. Driskel played for the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns in 2023 and is 1-11 as an NFL starter over the last 8 seasons. He signed with Washington on a 1-year, $1.125 million contract on April 1.

NIL Money Extended Hartman’s College Career

Hartman starred at Wake Forest for 5 seasons and could have left for the NFL after establishing himself as one of the nation’s top college quarterbacks in 2021 with 4,228 yards, 39 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while also rushing for 364 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Instead, Hartman returned for 2 more seasons thanks to a series of lucrative NIL deals and played his final season at Notre Dame in 2023, where he made a whopping $1.2 million, according to On3. Notre Dame reportedly had endorsement deals set up for Hartman with Google, Under Armour, Beats by Dre, Dove, Dollar Shave Club and Mizzen+Main.

Hartman started 57 games in 6 college seasons and NFL analyst Lance Zierlein had him projected as a Day 3 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

“Solidly built but shorter, Hartman plays with a competitive temperament but a lack of consistency,” Zierlein wrote. “He can play inside structure, but at heart, he’s an improv-oriented passer. He has big hands to pump and reset the football, and his Wake Forest tape showed a player capable of beating defenses on extended plays … There are flashes on tape that can be compelling, but his lack of physical traits and high turnover totals during his career could limit him into a role as an average backup.”

Daniels Could Make Backup Conversation Moot

Few players in franchise history have generated as much excitement ahead of their first start like Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy at LSU in 2023 and beat out Mariota for the starting job during training camp.

PFF’s Dalton Wasserman pointed to Daniels as the reason for optimism for the Commanders in 2024 as the team tries to put together its first winning season since 2016 with a totally retooled roster.

“Washington selected LSU’s Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in this year’s draft. He’s the face of a new regime that has overhauled its roster with hopes of competing sooner rather than later,” Wasserman wrote. “Daniels enters the NFL as one of the best athletes at the quarterback position. He led all FBS quarterbacks in overall grade and rushing yards last season while finishing second in passing grade. He also holds the Power Five record with a career 1.6% turnover-worthy play rate (minimum of 600 dropbacks). The Commanders finally have a franchise quarterback.”