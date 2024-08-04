Commanders Rookie QB Will Make Preseason Debut Against Jets

The anticipation is starting to build for the preseason debut of Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels after head coach Dan Quinn said he’ll play the No. 2 overall pick against the New York Jets on Aug. 10.

“(Commanders) coach Dan Quinn announced today that No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels will play in their first preseason game against the (Jets) Saturday at MetLife,” NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport wrote in a post on X. “Expected, but still ramps up the excitement level.”

The Commanders have three preseason games before their regular season opener on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 8.

Daniels Getting QB1 Reps for Commanders

While Daniels might not be the starting quarterback officially, it appears as if he’s moving in that direction very quickly as the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner continues to get most of the reps with the first-string offense, according to ESPN’s John Keim.

“Though Washington coach Dan Quinn does not want to name Jayden Daniels the starting quarterback just yet, the rookie has quietly started to take all or most of the first-team snaps the last two days,” Keim wrote on August 2. “The Commanders still want to see how he progresses, but he’s impressed teammates by how he’s not only recognized some leverages in coverage, but also how he’s then adjusted.”

On paper, Daniels has been competing with veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota for the starting spot.

Mariota signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Commanders in March and is on his third team in three years following stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Connection With Veterans Important for Daniels

Daniels may have already shown he has the most fundamental understanding of Washington’s offense down pat — getting the ball to veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

“During practice Friday, Daniels connected with receiver Terry McLaurin on another back-shoulder throw in which McLaurin made a one-handed grab,” Keim wrote. “The two have started to develop a good rhythm; Daniels has also connected often with tight end Zach Ertz.”

The Commanders need another big year for McLaurin, who led the team with 79 receptions for 1,002 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 2023 despite only going over 100 receiving yards once in a single game.

McLaurin has four consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Daniels will also have some people his own age to play with as the Commanders made sure to add some offensive power to their ranks in the 2024 NFL draft as well.

Washington picked three consecutive offensive players in the second and third rounds with Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (No. 53 overall), TCU offensive lineman Brandon Coleman (No. 67 overall) and Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (No. 100 overall).

All three players are already on the Commanders’ two-deep as rookies, with McCaffrey slated to start at slot wide receiver. Sinnott is listed as Ertz’s backup and Coleman is behind Cornelius Lucas at left offensive tackle.

McCaffrey, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, had a breakout year as a senior at Rice in 2023 with 1,109 yards of total offense (992 receiving yards, 117 rushing yards) and 13 touchdown receptions.