Commanders Sign Veteran WR After Five-Year Absence From NFL

One of the incredible things about the NFL is the opportunity to create second chances for players who have, at one time or another, found their careers and lives in disrepair for whatever reason.

There might not be an opportunity for a greater comeback in recent years than the one being presented to wide receiver Martavis Bryant after the Washington Commanders signed him to a free-agent contract on Aug. 13.

From NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport on X: “The #Commanders have signed veteran WR Martavis Bryant, giving him one more chance for a comeback.”

In Bryants case, it’s more like a fourth or fifth chance.

Bryant hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018, when he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. It was his third suspension fo violating the substance abuse policy after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014.

Bryant’s Long Path to Being Kicked Out of NFL

After Bryant was drafted in the 4th round by the Steelers (No. 118 overall) in 2014, he had 8 touchdown receptions as a rookie before he was suspended for the first four games of the 2015 season after testing positive for marijuana multiple times, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“While meeting with the media Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Bryant is not with the team but declined to discuss specifics,” Fowler wrote. “Shortly after Bryant’s suspension in late August, Tomlin said Bryant has problems ‘bigger than football’ and that he would support his player through the process. Bryant spoke with Tomlin before leaving town.”

Bryant returned to have 50 receptions for 765 yards and 6 touchdowns in 11 games in 2015 and was one of the Steelers’ best players in the playoffs with 267 yards of total offense and 1 touchdown in 2 games.

Bryant was suspended for the entire 2016 season for failing multiple drug tests and returned to the Steelers in 2017 before he was traded to the Oakland Raiders for a 3rd round draft pick before the 2018 season.

After Bryant played 8 games for the Raiders in 2018, he was placed on the injured reserve after hurting his knee then suspended indefinitely by the NFL in 2018 for violating the terms of his reinstatement.

Bryant didn’t play football for two seasons before returning in 2021 and embarking on a football odyssey across 4 different leagues — two stints in the CFL, plus time in the Indoor Football League, Fan Controlled Football League and XFL before spending 2023 on the practice squad for the Dallas Cowboys.

Commanders Need Help at Wide Receiver

Bryant, 32 years old, might actually have found the one team he can really help win games. The Commanders have only one proven wide receiver in Terry McLaurin, who has four consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards.

Martavis Bryant 🤝 Terry McLaurin Not surprised one bit that before practice Terry went up to Martavis to introduce himself. pic.twitter.com/NGaIGfYSor — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 13, 2024

“Getting him in here now and getting him working we can see what he can really do,” Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said in a video posted to X by NBC Sports 4’s JP Finlay on Aug. 13. “(Bryant) has real size, real catch radius … there’s the red zone, where he can get up and go, and there’s option routes, where we can throw away from somebody.”