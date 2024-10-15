Commanders Have Opening to Trade for 1,000-Yard WR From AFC East

Even though the Washington Commanders have a bright future with rookie Jayden Daniels at quarterback, they might want to resist the temptation to make a huge splash at wide receiver via trade.

Pricey veterans can come with big-time egos and impact team chemistry. Not to mention the best option is always going to be to add a player via the draft.

But if there’s some type of bargain to be had? That’s something the Commanders should investigate.

After the New York Jets traded for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams on October 15, that type of bargain seems to be out there now as NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that move makes current Jets wide receiver Mike Williams expendable.

The NFL traded deadline is November 5 and Williams is playing on a 1-year, $10 million contract.

“Some high-level league sources are currently wondering whether the trade for Davante Adams will put (Jets) WR Mike Williams on the market and what the price would be to encourage a deal,” Anderson wrote on her official X account.

Williams was signed so he could be a second option behind star wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Through 6 games, Williams has just 10 receptions for 145 yards and no touchdowns.

In a telling aside, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw Williams squarely under the bus after a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on October 14. Rodgers threw the game-sealing interception trying to get the ball to Williams in the fourth quarter, and after the game said it was because Williams ran the wrong route.

The Jets dropped to 2-4 with their third consecutive loss and have a short week before traveling to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

“The (Jets) are planning to make WR Mike Williams available for trade after acquiring Davante Adams,” FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Williams signed a 1-year deal this offseason and the current receiver room is just too crowded.”

Williams Has Pair of 1,000-Yard Receiving Seasons

Williams was selected No. 7 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2017 NFL draft after he helped lead Clemson to the College Football Playoff national championship with 98 receptions for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games.

Williams battled injuries as a rookie but had a career-high 10 receiving touchdowns in 2018, followed by his first 1,000-yard receiving season in 2019, when he led the NFL with 20.4 yards per reception. In 2021, Williams had career highs of 76 receptions and 1,146 receiving yards to go with 9 touchdowns.

Williams is coming off a serious injury in 2023 after he tore his ACL in Week 3 and missed the remaining 14 games.

Williams Could Be Great Bargain for Commanders

The Jets set the market for wide receivers in 2024 with the Adams trade, sending a conditional third round pick to the Raiders that becomes a second round pick if Adams is named NFL All-Pro or plays in the Super Bowl.

By that logic, the Commanders shouldn’t have to give up anything higher than a fifth round pick or sixth round pick for Williams, who would step in and be the No. 2 wide receiver option behind veteran Terry McLaurin right away.