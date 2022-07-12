Prime Day Golf Deals: Save up to 33% on Callaway Equipment & Gear

Amazon Prime Day is here and there plenty of golf deals to be had, including saving up to 33 percent on Callaway equipment, apparel, and other gear.
You can save on Callaway golf clubs, bags, and balls, as well as other products such as gloves, headcovers, and towels. There are Prime Day golf deals for men and women.
In addition to the Callaway deals, there are a number of other sales in the golf department, including big savings on golf accessories, training aids, gadgets, and more.
So keep reading below to see all the best golf deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
The Callaway Golf Capital Stand Bag is a lightweight, versatile bag ideal for both course walkers and those who use carts.
The bag features a 5-way top with full-length dividers and an easy-grab ergonomic handle.
A dual-strap carrying system is designed for comfort (padded straps) and convenience.
There are 5 total pockets, including pockets for golf balls, tees, other accessories, apparel, and a lined velour pocket for valuables.
The Capital Stand Bag measures 35.5 inches by 10 inches by 11.5 inches and weighs just over 5 pounds.
Browse a wider selection of lightweight golf bags for more options.
One of the better Prime Day golf deals, the Epic Max Fairway Woods are highlighted by Callaway’s unique technology and construction, designed to promote blazing speeds and extra distance.
Callaway used Artificial Intelligence to engineer the Epic Max clubs. The Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades has a new design spreads and angles the blades, which combines with the forged face cup to get faster speeds over a wider area of the face. The A.I. Designed Flash Face Cup SS21 continues the trend of faster ball speeds, but adds a level of extreme forgiveness, even on off-center shots.
The Forged C300 Maraging Steel Face Cup consists of a shallow face and oversized clubhead to promote high launch and mid-high spin. The Epic Max has a draw flight bias.
Other features include the interchangeable weighting. There are 2 gram (front weight) and 14 gram (back weight) weights that can be changed to cater to what you want the ball to do. The rear weight can be adjusted for more forgiveness, while the front weight affects launch and spin.
You can also save big bucks on the Epic Speed Fairway Woods, which has similar technology to the Epic Max but without the interchangeable weighting.
The Epic Speed has mid launch with low-mid spin and a slight draw flight bias. The club also features a mid size head and mid club face height.
Check out these Callaway Hybrids if you’re more comfortable hitting those.
The Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls come in a 24-pack and are designed to add distance with great feel.
Highlighted Hex Aerodynamics, the soft ball has a low compression core which is designed to increase ball speeds while reducing spin. The end result is more distance and straighter shots.
The two-piece construction features a Ionomer cover for better feel on contact, especially around the greens.
Take a look at more inexpensive golf balls and save even more without sacrificing quality.
Highlighted by Pin Acquisition Technology (P.A.T.) with Pulse Technology, the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder will alert you with a vibration when it’s locked into the pin location and finds the correct distance.
The slope feature precisely calculates adjusted distances when there is an elevation change. It also has an easy-to-read on/off switch and is legal for tournament play.
The 300 Pro is all about accuracy. With 6 times magnification, the device is accurate within +/- 1 yard in its range from 5 to 1,000 yards.
Rain and fog resistant, the rangefinder has a Magnahold feature, which is a large internal magnet designed to hold the device to your golf cart. No more digging through your golf bag to find it.
The 300 Pro appears to be one of the top Prime Day golf deals when it comes to golf gadgets and technology.