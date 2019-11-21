The Mandalorian Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Episode 3 Online

Stream The Mandalorian Episode 2 Now

The third episode of The Mandalorian is right around the corner and is set to release on November 22nd. Exclusive to Disney Plus, this episode is set to release at 12:00 PM EST. However, there might be a slight delay like last week, as episode 2 didn’t unlock right away at midnight. There’s been no word if this was a fluke, but it appears that the show is still scheduled to arrive every Friday at midnight.

If you are looking to watch this show, Disney Plus is available on multiple platforms including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Roku, Fire TV, and other devices via the Disney Plus application.

For those unfamiliar, The Mandalorian follows a bounty hunter tasked with completing a dangerous contract for a mysterious individual. Set after the events of Return of the Jedi, the world is no longer controlled by the Empire, despite some remnants still remaining. Starring Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Taika Waititi, and Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian’s first season will run eight episodes. Each episode will release every week on Friday at midnight.

Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On PC/Mac

Where to Stream The Mandalorian If you are looking to stream The Mandalorian, the only place this show is available is on Disney Plus. This is the new streaming service from the media giant that offers a plethora of films, television shows, and original programming. While there are some Disney films/shows on other streaming platforms, you won't find The Mandalorian on Netflix, Hulu, VUDU, or Amazon Prime. For those looking to purchase this service, it costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. However, for those unsure about this service you can actually try a week of Disney Plus for free. This will give you access to the first episode of The Mandalorian, so you can see if you have any interest in the show.

The Mandalorian Overview

Release Date: November 12, 2019

Creator: Jon Favreau, Lucasfilm Ltd, Fairview Entertainment

Directors: Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito

Rating: N/A

Episode Number: 8

The Mandalorian Season 1 Schedule Like most shows, the first season of The Mandalorian is quite small. Boasting only eight episodes, they typically average around 30 minutes long. This, of course, could change in Season 2 which has been confirmed to already be in production by creator John Favreau. Sadly, there’s no information on the season’s length or if the episodes will be longer. Here’s the complete schedule for Season 1 of The Mandalorian: Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – Friday, November 15

Episode 3 – Friday, November 22

Episode 4 – Friday, November 29

Episode 5 – Friday, December 6

Episode 6 – Friday, December 13

Episode 7 – Friday, December 18

Episode 8 – Friday, December 27 The Mandalorian Episode 2 Recap —-Spoilers!—- Episode 2 starts with the Mandalorian escorting “Baby Yoda” back to his ship. The duo is quickly attacked by a group of Trandoshan bounty hunters who are all killed by the “Mando.” It’s revealed that the bounty for the young alien is still active, meaning there are others out there still trying to capture or slay this adorable baby.

Upon arriving at his ship, the Mandalorian discovers that Jawas have stripped his ships for parts. After vaporizing a few with his blaster rifle, a chase ensues that leaves the Mando damaged and laying in the dirt. With the parts to his ship seemingly lost, he is found by the guide, Kuiil. The Ugnaught agrees to take the Mandalorian back to the Jawas so they can barter for his stolen ship parts.

Once Kuiil, Mando, and the baby alien arrive at the Jawa camp and attempt to negotiate the return of his gear. The Jawa’s agree to return the stolen parts if he obtains an egg from a very angry alien rhino-monster. The Mando regrettably agrees and fights this terrifying beast. Unfortunately, the space rhino is much tougher than expected and almost kills the Mandalorian. Yet, before it can deliver the killing blow, the baby alien uses the Force to temporarily lift the alien, allowing the Mando an opening to kill it.

This is the first confirmation that the baby alien is capable of using the Force. Returning with the egg, the Mandalorian gets hip parts back, fixes his ship, and leaves with the baby alien riding alongside him. Kuiil stays on the planet, wishing him the best of luck in his adventures.