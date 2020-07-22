How to Watch MAFS Season 11 Episode 2 Online, Without Cable

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 2 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Season 11 features five new couples – Amelia and Bennett, Amani and Woody, Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry, and Karen and Miles – as well as supersized, two-hour long episodes, which air every Wednesday night following the premiere.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Married at First Sight on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

Lifetime is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Lifetime is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Lifetime is included in either the “Sling Blue (47 total channels) or “Sling Orange” (32 channels) bundle. They each cost $20 for the first month, and $30 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Warning: some light spoilers on Wednesday night’s episode ahead! Turn back now if you’re not caught up to Episode 2 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Three Couples Tie the Knot During Tonight’s Episode & a Fourth Realize They Already Met Before the Wedding

Married at First Sight Season 11 Supertease | Wednesdays at 8/7c | LifetimeThe wait is over! The premiere of Married at First Sight is finally here. And there’s no shortage of super-sized drama this season as five new couples meet the love of their lives for the first time— at the altar. This Summer’s biggest season premiere is about to turn up the heat. #MarriedAtFirstSight Subscribe for more from Married at First Sight and other great Lifetime shows: https://mylt.tv/subscribe Find out more about the show and watch full episodes on our site: https://mylt.tv/MAFS Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – https://mylt.tv/myLifetime Facebook – https://mylt.tv/facebook Twitter – https://mylt.tv/twitter Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2020-07-15T11:59:51Z

Three couples get married at first sight during tonight’s episode of the show – Amani and Woody, Karen and Miles, and Olivia and Brett all meet their new “stranger” spouses and celebrate their nuptials with friends and family during Episode 2. Although Karen was nervous about marrying Miles after finding out his identity during last week’s premiere, the reality star decides to give their relationship a shot and still goes through with the wedding.

Toward the end of the episode, a fourth couple gets ready to walk down the aisle, although they receive quite the shock when they realize they’ve met before. Lifetime shared a promo of the new season last week, which features Amelia and Bennett recognizing one another at the altar; although the clip above doesn’t show the two specifically, Amelia can be heard saying “Oh my God, I met him before!” while Bennett exclaims the same thing in another clip, so it looks like this season is going to be interesting right off the bat.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “I’ve Never Met My Fiance,” reads, “Excitement is in the air and emotions run high as the wedding day begins for eight hopeful singles. Nerves really start to settle in for one bride as she discovers her groom’s identity before she walks down the aisle. Will she still decide to take this leap of faith? Or will she let her cold feet get the best of her?”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 11 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

