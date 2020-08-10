Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 11 Online

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 11 airs Monday, August 10 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 11, titled ”Fight, Pray, Love,” reads, “Kenny wants Armando to answer an important question. Tim braces for a sit-down with Melyza’s father. Brittany is shocked when Yazan gives her an ultimatum, and joy turns into terrifying chaos as Deavan and Jihoon move into their new apartment.”

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

TLC is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

TLC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

TLC is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

TLC is one of 47 channels included in the “Sling Blue bundle. For the first month, it costs $20 ($30 per month after that) and includes Showtime, Starz and Epix for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Kenny Proposes to Armando & Yazan Gives Brittany an Ultimatum

Kenny has an important question for Armando…🥰👨‍❤️‍👨 Witness a huge milestone in their relationship on #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TOMORROW at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/ah0zIXTH9Z — TLC Network (@TLC) August 10, 2020

Tonight’s episode of 90 Day features one of the sweetest, most heartwarming proposals in the show’s history, as well as an unusually romantic (and calm) interaction between Brittany and Yazan. However, the romance is short-lived with the latter, and they quickly get into an argument after Yazan gives Brittany an ultimatum.

“His loving nature, his sensitive side, he makes me feel good. I love him,” Kenny says in the promo above. He then gets down on one knee as they stand on a cliff overlooking the sea and asks his tearful boyfriend to marry him. We recommend grabbing a box of tissues before the episode airs tonight, because it is definitely a tear-jerker!

Meanwhile, Brittany tells the cameras that she’s been learning a lot about Islam, and that she’s “so happy things are in a better place” than they were when she first arrived in Jordan. However, the promo cuts over to another clip, which shows Yazan giving her three days to figure out if she is going to convert to his religion or not.

“If you want to marriage me, you must be Muslim. You have three days,” Yazan tells his visibly shocked girlfriend, so fans can expect another argument during tonight’s episode of the show.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

