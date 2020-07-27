Deavan & Jihoon Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Married?

Deavan and Jihoon, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, appear to still be together today, despite the issues they are facing on the show currently. Although neither star shares much about their relationship on their respective Instagram pages, Deavan shared a video on YouTube in early June that highlights their life as a married couple.

Deavan also shared a now-deleted throwback photo on Instagram in June and captioned the photo “Back when Jihoon and I were still long distance. LOL we would match our outfits,” according to In Touch Weekly, so it’s safe to say the two are still together. Here’s what we know about Deavan and Jihoon’s relationship today:

The Reality Stars Are Facing Some Serious Issues on the Show Right Now & Deavan Threatened to Leave Jihoon

Although the reality stars appear to still be together today, they have faced some serious obstacles in their relationship over the last year. After Deavan arrived in Korea during the current season of The Other Way, she was disappointed to find that Jihoon wasn’t at all prepared for hers and the kids’ arrival.

Not only did he lie to her about being financially stable enough to take care of their family when she arrived, she felt like he “tricked” her into coming back by pretending like he had everything in order. During the July 20 episode of the show, Deavan actually threatened to end their relationship because of how hurt she was by his betrayal.

“So this morning I got into a huge fight with Jihoon,” the reality star says in the clip above. “Jihoon admitting that he’s not financially ready for us to come to Korea is devastating because he told me everything was fine. But he lied to trick me into coming, and that’s not okay.”

Deavan then tells Jihoon, “You lied to me and that’s not okay because I gave up my good job and we don’t even have a good life here because you don’t work.” Although the clip above doesn’t show it, Deavan tells Jihoon that she is ready to end their marriage and go back to the U.S., and during the July 27 episode, she tells Jihoon that he “ruined [her] life,” so it’s clear that the two are struggling to find common ground in their relationship on the show.

Deavan Recently Shared a Video of Their Lives Together on YouTube

Despite Deavan’s threat to leave Korea with the kids and end her marriage to Jihoon, the reality star recently uploaded a video on YouTube in early June which features the two of them together during different stages of their relationship. The video, which can be viewed above, features clips of their marriage, the moment they found out they were going to have a baby, Taeyang’s birth, and plenty of other significant milestones throughout their relationship.

The video is far from proof that the two are still definitely together, but we don’t believe Deavan would put together such a sweet, gushy, extensive video on her relationship with Jihoon if the two had called it quits. Although neither of their Instagram pages features any photos of the other, it’s not uncommon for reality stars to refrain from posting much about their relationship while the season is still airing, especially if their relationship is rocky and uncertain on the show.

We will likely have to wait for the season to wrap up before we know for certain what is going on with Deavan and Jihoon, but we don’t think the two split up. As mentioned earlier in this article, Deavan did post a now-deleted picture of she and Jihoon together in June, which indicated that they were no longer in a long-distance relationship, so unless something drastic has happened since then, it’s safe to say the two are still together today.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

