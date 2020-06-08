Brittany & Yazan on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 2

On Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Palm Beach, Floria, resident Brittany is heading to Jordan to be with her beau, Yazan. On The Other Way, a spin-off of 90 Day Fiancé, Americans moved to another country to be with their partner–as opposed to the original series when the foreigner (sometimes) goes through the K-1 fiance visa to live in the U.S.

Brittany Is Hiding a Secret That Could Ruin Her Relationship

Despite coming from different cultures, Yazan and Brittany fell in love quickly after they met over video chat. But things might be difficult for the couple. Yazan is a devout Muslim and Brittany, an aspiring rapper and model, is not planning to convert to Islam. More, Brittany has a secret that she’s keeping from Yazan, and her sensual style and Instagram posts don’t fall in line with Yazan’s beliefs. Brittany, a social media influencer, has more than 320,000 followers on Instagram.

Brittany knows there are obstacles ahead of them. “I can’t wait to see my boo,” she said in a sneak peek clip, obtained exclusively by In Touch Weekly. “For somebody like me to be going to Jordan, it’s pretty crazy.”

The video teased a tense future interaction. “I’m American and I have my own culture,” she yells at Yazan. “I’m American and I have my own culture. When you’re with your people, you do what your people do.”

After the death of George Floyd–an unarmed black American who was killed by now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin–nationwide protests erupted for nearly two weeks. Brittany has been active about the Black Lives Matter movement, and hoped her followers understood why she chose to leave the U.S.

“I hope you guys now see why someone would decide to up & move to another country. Tear-gassing citizens? American government seems just … A little bit ghetto… ya know, a little bit hood,” she wrote in one post.

Are Brittany and Yazan Still Together?

It’s unclear if she and Yazan are still together in real-time, though she hasn’t changed her online persona to fit with Yazan’s conservative beliefs. He also doesn’t appear in any of her current posts.

In a post on May 20, the social media influencer shared a photo of herself in a bathing suit. “I remember forcing myself to stop wearing ‘weird’ clothes and watching anime so I can create a cool girl persona to make friends at school and it followed me,” she wrote. “I should’ve stuck to my weird friends and let people make fun of me lol I’m going back to being me, normal is boring.”

“Plants give me life, literally,” she captioned another bikini photo. “I am their mother and they are my babies. A true goddess, I am Mother Earth.”

In an older post from 2017, Brittany talked about how important it was to be appreciative in life. “In a world where disrespect, rudeness and shade is a priority, I remained humble and polite,” she wrote. “Elitists are spiritually, the poorest people in the universe. The people that matter see the gold in us and everything else is a facade.”

“I live great because I am great. I don’t ask others for what I want out of life. I go and get exactly what I want and THEN I appreciate it,” she continued. “Appreciation is the most important quality of your life. – A girl from the south side of Chicago in the middle of nowhere on a 100ft yacht.”

To find out what happens, don’t miss Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when it premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

