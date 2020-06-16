Kenneth & Armando on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2

Kenneth and Armando, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are the first male same-sex couple to ever appear on the show. Kenneth, 57, met Armando, 31, in a gay fathers support group; the two had an immediate connection despite the 26-year age gap, so Kenneth decided to uproot his life in St. Petersburg, Florida and move to Mexico to be with Armando.

Although the reality stars are head-over-heels in love, they are facing a plethora of issues this season. Armando has yet to come out to his family, so he is still trying to figure out how to introduce Kenneth as his partner when he lands in Mexico. Armando is also uncertain of how they will react to the news that he’s gay, so the 90 Day stars have a lot of obstacles to overcome before they can find their “happily ever after.”

Here’s what you need to know about Kenneth and Armando ahead of their Season 2 debut on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way:

He & Armando Decided to Share Their Story After The Other Way Season 1 Was Released

According to E! Online, Kenneth already had four adult children and a grandchild when he first connected with Armando. He told the publication that he was a fan of the franchise before signing up to share his story.

“I watched a couple seasons of it, I thought it was great,” Kenneth said. “Of course, I never dreamed I could be on a show like that.” However, when TLC released the first season of The Other Way last year, he thought “heck, that’s exactly what I’m doing,” so he asked Armando about applying, E! reports.

“We both went into this wanting to tell our story,” Kenneth noted. “We want to show our love and we want people to see that. I said in one of the teasers, love is a powerful thing. Love can stop wars. We’re hoping that love can melt hearts and love can open minds.”

He added that he hopes fans “might tune in and watch out story and they might change their minds and open their hearts even wider.”

The 26-Year Age Gap Doesn’t Make a Difference to Kenneth & Armando

Since Armando hadn’t come out to his family before TLC started filming the show, the reality star was hesitant about being the first gay male couple in the franchise’s history. He told Entertainment Tonight during a recent interview that he is “a little nervous, personally, not knowing what to expect. I’m recently coming out so, you know, putting it out to the world is a big step for me.”

The new 90 Day couple also opened up about their 26-year age gap to ET, and explained that when they first met, neither reality star was looking for a relationship, so the age difference didn’t matter. When Armando made the first move and told Kenneth he could see a future with him, he was taken off guard.

“I was surprised because of the age difference,” Kenneth admitted. “I said, ‘What about our age difference?’ and he said, ‘I don’t care.’ And once he didn’t care [shrugs] … it’s been the best relationship I’ve ever had.”

Armando added, “By the time I found out his age, you know, we had already been talking a lot. We had already laughed a lot, so I had gotten to know him as a person … I really liked his personality. As you can attest, he looks younger, so again, it wasn’t like I was seeing, like, an old guy or anything like that. By the time I found out his age, it didn’t matter, you know, we get along great. And I’m an old soul, so we kind of balance each other.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

