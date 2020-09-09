101 Best Toys for 6 Year Old Girls: Your Ultimate List

Don’t worry, everyone struggles to find the right gifts for 6 year olds. That’s why we’ve spent far too much time online in a bid to track down the very best toys for 6 year old girls for every kind of budget.
Okay. There’s no hiding the fact this Barbie DreamHouse is expensive, but it is one of the best dollhouses there is.
For a start, it includes a working elevator with room for four dolls, a home office, and a carport.
It’s also got a second-story pool with a slide that starts on the third story.
As well, it’s got lights and sounds that makes everything feel just a bit more realistic.
Sure, this isn’t a random gift, but for a special occasion, it’s hard to pass on.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The FurReal Cubby The Curious Bear totally justifies the cost.
The FurReal range is beloved because of how interactive they are.
It’s face moves, it can play peek-a-boo, and it has over 100 sound and motion combinations.
If you’re after something your little one can truly play with, and interact with, you won’t go wrong with Cubby The Curious Bear.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Here’s another of the big sellers this Christmas, it’s the Pets Alive Boppi The Booty Shakin Llama.
This thing is the absolute cutest.
Press its rump and watch as it twerks and spins its neck to music.
Honestly, check out the video on the Amazon page. There is no cuter toy packed with attitude than the Boppi Llama.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The FurReal Friends Ricky, the Trick-Lovin’ Pup was on everyone’s gift list last year.
Is it the cuteness? Is it the 100+ sound-and-motion combinations? Is it the fact it eats food then poops it back out?
It’s probably not the last part, to be fair. But the level of interactivity in Ricky is second to none.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
You can’t beat the LeapFrog LeapPad Ultimate Ready for School Tablet when it comes to learning.
For a start, as it’s LeapFrog, that means this tablet is “kid-safe out of the box.”
Secondly, it comes with access to LeapFrog’s learning library of over a thousand educational games, eBooks, videos and much more. Not only that, it comes with over $100 worth of educational content.
Plus, to make sure everything is age relative, games automatically adapt to your child’s learning level, so it’ll never be too challenging.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Know what’s going to be a heavy hitter this Christmas? That’d be the Kindi Kids range.
Let’s start with the Kindi Kids Donatina Doll.
These dolls are aimed at kindergartners, but I suspect older kids are going to love them just as much.
It’s the big eyes, the luscious hair, and the wobbly head.
The Kindi Kids really are the ultimate modern doll range.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Just look at how adorable the Kindi Kids Marsha Mello doll is.
The white hair with flecks of blue, pink, and yellow is lovely.
Those marshmallow hair accessories are lush, too.
If you end up with several of the Kindi Kids, you just know kids are going to love changing their clothes with other dolls in the range.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Another of the hugely popular Kindi Kids dolls is Jessicake.
As a general rule, if you whack blue hair on something, it’s instantly cooler.
As well as the wobbly head, Jessicake comes with a delicious toy cupcake.
Put it to her mouth and the cherry vanishes as though she’s eating it.
As with the other dolls in the range, you can totally mix and match the clothes and shoes.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Here’s the final doll in the Kindi Kids range, it’s the Kindi Kids Peppa-Mint Doll.
That teal hair is just great.
As if the ice-cream scoop, which when you put it to her mouth, the ice-cream disappears!
When picking out of a Kindi Kids doll, you’re good to just think about what your child’s favorite color is.
Match the child’s fave color to the hair and you’re on to a winner.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If your child loves the Kindi Kids, you can’t go wrong with the Kindi Kids Kitty Petkin Supermarket.
It’s a fun playset with a selection of different features.
Swipe the card to open the cash register, place Petkins on the conveyer belt and they’ll fall into the basket, or weigh your Petkins on the wobbly scales.
It’s fun, and if your kid loves all things Kindi, this is one set you won’t go wrong with.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’re after an affordable Kindi Kids accessory, go with the Kindi Kids Beat Petkin Refrigerator.
The refrigerator opens up to reveal Petkins chilling in the cold.
Pop the ice cube Petkins in the tray and they’ll fall out the front.
And twist the magnets to make the Petkins jiggle.
It’s a cool little set, with a low price-tag to match.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Backyard Discovery Skyfort II is one mega playset.
First up, the important stuff. It’s made from cedarwood, which is the industry standard for outdoor gear.
There’s so much for kids to do with this set – a clubhouse with a lower deck, two belt swings, a swing glider, slide, sandbox, and monkey bars.
Basically, this set has everything.
Of course, there’s no such thing as a good, cheap outdoor playset.
That said, your child or children are going to get a hell of a lot of usage out this.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
FurReal really does make the best interactive toys, and The Lion King Mighty Roar Simba is no different.
Mighty Roar Simba comes packed with over 100 sound and motion combinations, meaning this isn’t just another boring plush. It really does react.
Give this little lion a pat on the head and he’ll respond (depending on his mood, of course).
He also comes with his favorite snack – a grub on a stick – and will talk when you feed him.
If it’s interaction you’re after, you can’t go wrong with Might Roar Simba.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Playmobil is great. Fairies are great. So logic would dictate the Playmobil Magical Fairy Forest Playset is also great.
This set has everything. Multiple figures to play with, a magical fairy throne made from trees, a peacock and fairy cauldron, and a unicorn.
Every good set needs a unicorn.
And if you’re after the best Playmobil sets out there, we’ve got another handy list set up just for that.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If your little one is one of the few children into school, this Playmobil Take Along School House is perfect.
The best part? Other than the multiple characters and schoolhouse equipment?
The fact it can all be neatly folded away into a small carriable building. Handy!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
I can say without any concern the Nintendo Switch is hands down the best toy for 6 year old girls.
It’s pricey, but when you’re buying something your child will get literally thousands of hours out of, the price is filled with long-term value.
In terms of games, Nintendo is all about family-friendly games without the patronization.
Expect plenty of bright colors and cheerful characters.
In terms of games suitable for the age group, you can’t go wrong with Super Mario Oddysey, Pokemon Let’s Go, or Minecraft.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
A few years ago the Barbie brand went through a change.
Gone were the generic jobs, and instead, careers that teach young girls they can be anything they want, which is how we now have the Barbie Careers Game Developer Doll.
If you’ve got a little girl who’s into video games of any sort, this is the Barbie to go with!
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
The Barbie Dreamtopia Rainbow Lights Mermaid Doll is currently one of the most popular dolls on the market.
What’s cool about it is if you dunk her in water (or press the button), the dress lights up.
Not to mention the hair on this doll is stunning.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
This Barbie Skipper Babysitters Inc. Doll and Stroller Playset is for the cool kids out there.
Gone is the generic blonde Barbie, and in her place, a younger, brunette with a contemporary purple streak.
Even her clothes are cooler!
This set also includes a stroller, toddler doll, and play phone and bottle accessories.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Want to teach kids they can be anything they want? If so, it’s worth thinking twice about what they’re playing with.
The whole point of Barbie is to teach kids to dream big.
Hence why rather than generic blonde Barbie, we have the Barbie Careers Doctor Doll.
It sends a more positive message, doesn’t it?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Barbie Careers Farm Vet Doll & Playset is another one for kids who love animals (which is all of them?).
This set comes with a great selection of farmyard critters, including a calf, lamb, pony, baby goat, chicken, and two baby chicks.
There’s also a collection of vet tools – feeding bottle, sponge, bandages, that sort of thing.
All in all, it’s the perfect set for any animal-loving kids out there.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
You can’t beat a good farmyard set. Hence the need for the Barbie Chicken Farmer Doll & Playset.
This set comes with an Auburn Barbie with a farmyard get-up, as well as several small animals and a mini chicken coop.
This is also one of the cheaper sets, so if you’re on a budget, this one’s for you.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Got a girl who loves animals and dolls? Go with the Barbie Animal Rescuer Doll & Playset.
This cute set comes with a makeshift care center attached to a tree.
There’s eight animals in this set to care for (more play options are always a good thing).
Barbie also comes with a feeding bottle and a stethoscope to keep all her animal friends in good health.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
You can’t beat the adventures you can have with a pop-up tent.
This Sunny Days Scooby Doo Tent can be set up and packed away in seconds, making it perfect for younger kids.
Although I have loads of memories of playing inside in my secret den, this tent is in fact strong enough to stand up outside should the weather turn nice and bright.
And the best part? it’s been designed with kids in mind. Those round corners are much safer than other sets that opt for 90-degree angles.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Have you got a little girl that loves to bounce around like a little gymnast? Then definitely go with the Barbie and Toddler Student Flippin Gymnastics Dolls.
This set comes with a gymnast Barbie as well as a tiny toddler and a balance beam (with landing pad) to practice their flips on.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Barbie 3-Story Townhouse has everything a 6 year old girl could ever dream of.
Not only is this thing massive, it also has a ton of accessories.
Fridge, bed, bath, fireplace – anything you can think of, this three-story house has.
There’s even a cool elevator to get around.
If the Barbie Dream House is out of your price range, this is a solid alternative.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Hit the open road with this Barbie Glam Convertible.
This sparkly pink car comes with two seats, and dolls are easy to slip in and out.
If they don’t have any Barbie dolls yet, it’s worth pointing out there is a version of this car that comes with a doll.
It’s a little more, so feel free to leave it. But if they’re yet to start a Barbie collection, the slightly more expensive option is better value in the long run.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The SpinMaster Candylocks Lacey Lemonade is both affordable and a little different.
The Candylocks range is all about scented dolls with thick, easy to style hair.
Whereas with traditional dolls you’d use a brush, with the Candylocks you use your hands.
The hair is easy to braid and twist into buns.
So easy, even younger kids can handle it.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
What’s better than a doll that smells like Strawberries? NOTHING!
The Candylocks seven-inch Straw Mary has long, luscious hair that’s perfect for styling.
Just be sure to not use a brush because that’ll ruin the hair.
Not only are these dolls great to play and style with, they also come with a host of different, fun accessories to decorate them with.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If you’re after more for less, go with this Candylocks BFF 2 Pack.
These sets come with the smaller, more Polly Pocket-sized Candylocks.
They’re still just as great as the larger, seven-inch version, they’re just smaller.
They’ve still got miles of hair to play and a ton of accessories to style them with.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
While the Dreamworks Hatching Toothless lacks the same level of interactivity of FurReal toys, the hatching mechanic is truly magical.
When you get the egg, first you need to make it hatch.
Tap the egg and Toothless taps back, his eyes will light up, and if you rock it he’ll growl.
When he’s ready to leave his cosy abode, he’ll crack his way out.
Then it’s up to the child to teach him to fly (with moving wings) and feed him when he’s hungry.
As a cheaper alternative to FurReal, this is one toy that’s worth considering.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
STEM learning toys are excellent. As are castles. Magnets are cool, too.
But what happens when you combine all three? You get the Magnetic Building Blocks STEM Set!
Each piece easily clips together to build whatever your child can think up.
Or if you combine all 103 pieces you can build this colorful Disney-style castle.
Cool, right?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Monopoly is a great family game. The only downside is it’s harder for younger kids to get into. To solve this age-old problem, there’s Monopoly Junior.
Imagine a simplified version of Monopoly.
Gone are the well-known landmarks, and instead, are places kids can relate to. Like a pet store or burger joint.
Instead of long games, Monopoly Junior is much shorter, and fast trading means you always need to be on your toes.
If you’re after a board game to play with the kids that still has the cutthroat dynamics of Monopoly, this is definitely the way to go.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
The Thinking Putty Puzzle is one of the best single-player games out there.
It’s so simple, yet so complex.
The goal here is to connect two colored blobs together without them going over other, different colored blobs.
Simple in theory, but you’ll need some serious thought to pass the later levels.
Although you can make your own puzzles, this game does include 60 puzzles (from beginner to expert) to get kids going.
If you’re after something to help develop their problem-solving skills, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
There’s going to be a few tablets on this list, so let’s start with the Amazon Fire HD.
I personally go with the Fire range for my kids for one simple reason: They’re cheap.
You never know when a kid is going to drop a tablet, so when starting out you want something that isn’t going to break the bank.
If all goes well, sure, you can always upgrade them to something more powerful later.
It’s worth noting, this tablet comes with the Amazon app store pre-installed, which lacks the breadth of the Google Play Store, but still has enough of the major apps to keep kids happy.
Alternatively, there’s also the option of the All-New Fire 7 Kids Tablet, which drops a small amount of power in exchange for a lower price and a guarantee to replace the device if it ends up getting damaged.
That tablet also comes with a kiddie case that features a carry handle. As they get older and less likely to break it, you can remove the case easily and be left with a rather stylish tablet. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Gili Pop Beads set is another hugely popular product on Amazon.
Kids love being able to make their own jewelry. Or any kind of crafting for that matter.
Anything that lets their creativity flow is sure to go down well.
With over 500 pieces to this set, it’s sure to keep them entertained for weeks at a time.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Scooters are great ways to get kids exercising. But what to do if they tire easily? Well, that’s where the Lascoota 2-in-1 Kick Scooter comes in.
First and foremost, it is a scooter. But this scooter also comes with a removable seat which attaches to the neck.
The seat is great if they’re not used to riding yet and just want to get the feel of it.
Then when they are, a screwdriver should make easy work of transforming it into a fully-fledged scooter.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
The LEGO Disney Princess Ariel’s Royal Celebration Boat is another Lego set that’s designed for younger builders.
The boat itself is complex enough to challenge kids without being too hard that it won’t be enjoyable.
Plus for the price, you can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
Getting the right Lego set for kids isn’t easy. That’s where the LEGO Unikitty! Unikingdom Creative Brick Box comes in.
When picking Lego sets for children, you don’t want something that’s designed for a higher age group.
The reason being, it may be too difficult and will end up frustrating them.
If you’re after something that’s bright, fun to build, and isn’t too challenging, the Lego Unikitty Brick Box is the way to go.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
You can’t go wrong with Lego Brick Boxes.
The reason being, rather than building specific set pieces, these chunky boxes are all about creating whatever your imagination comes up with.
If you’re after something to push their imagination, this is the one for you.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
The LEGO Friends Mia’s Tree House is just a lovely, simple Lego set.
This set is designed for six and up, so while it looks complex, it’s actually very manageable.
The treehouse itself is stunning, and with a little bit of instruction-following, kids will have it up and running in no time.
I’d say this is easily one of the best toys for 6 year old girls out there just because it ticks all the boxes.
It’s easy to understand, colorful, and challenges in just the right way.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If traditional Lego is too taxing, there’s nothing wrong with opting for something simpler, like the LEGO DUPLO Minnie’s Birthday Party.
This set is just 12 pieces and is really easy to put together.
Once they’ve got the hang of Duplo, they’ll be moving on to Lego in no time.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
The Toyk Aqua Magic Mat has been an Amazon Choice product since forever.
The reason being, kids love drawing, and as it uses water to paint, it’s mess-free.
Plus it comes with a few stencils, multiple pens so if any other family members want to jump in they can, and a few tips to make drawing easier to understand.
If you ask me, this is one of the best toys for 6 year old girls out there.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
I got sent the Cool Maker GO Glam Nail Stamper (for science, obviously) and the biggest compliment I have is it actually works.
There’s a lot of different nail stampers out there, each with varying degrees of success.
As someone who’s not overly-familiar with nail stampers, I was surprised by how easy it was to use.
And the fact it stamps your nail without any issue.
There wasn’t any torn images or random animal parts floating around my nails.
The prints did exactly what they were supposed to.
[Note: This product is aimed at eight-year-olds, so feel free to exercise some caution]
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Fortnite Battle Royale Collection: Squad Pack is a great way to get four figures for one low price.
This set comes with an excellent selection of hugely popular characters (Blackheart, Hybrid, Master Key, Fishstick). Fishstick is currently in the running for the most iconic Fortnite character, second only to Peely the giant humanoid banana. Yeah, Fortnite is weird.
Each figure comes with either a pickaxe, backpack, or weapon.
They all come with their own display stands, too, which is great for keeping them tidy.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Fortnite is popular with every age-group at the moment, so affordable gifts like the Fortnite Battle Royale Collection are a safe bet.
This set comes with Fortnite characters Drift and Abstrakt.
Drift is hugely popular with Fortnite players, and Abstrakt is, well, kind of rubbish, but it’s an extra figure so I won’t complain.
Both figures come with their pickaxes, and Drift actually comes with an interchangeable head, which is neat.
Plus it’s a cheap set. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2 Purple is great for the more tech-savvy kids.
This watch has two cameras. One for selfies, which can then be turned into watch faces, and a second for recording video.
If you’re trying to help your child with learning to tell the time, this watch comes with a total of 55 customizable digital and analog clock faces.
It also includes several games and features a motion sensor for active play challenges and a pedometer.
For the price, this is one of the best toys for 6 year old girls available.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
RC cars aren’t just for boys. What kid wouldn’t want their own car to race around the lounge?
This RC Remote Control Car Toy for Girls is both affordable and easy to use; something that’s key when picking out RC cars for kids.
And in case you’re wondering, this RC does indeed come with batteries.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
When the weather’s nice, things like the Hauck Lightning Go Kart are a must.
Other the eye-catching pink design, this thing isn’t super expensive.
What’s great as well is the back of the seat is nice and high, which is good for keeping the right posture.
Something that’s important if they’re playing with it for hours at a time.
Plus as it’s pedal-powered, this thing is great exercise.
If, of course, you’d rather opt for something electric powered, we’ve got guides counting down the best electric scooters and best hoverboards available to buy right now.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Let’s face it, we all spoil our kids. Technically they don’t need these Handmade Bath Bombs for Kids with Surprise Toys Inside, but you know they’ll love them anyway.
Inside each bomb is a small Pokémon toy as well, which is a nice little bonus.
And don’t worry, these bombs are completely organic, and are safe and gentle for kids.
There are six bombs in total, each with a different Pokemon inside.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Hatchimals are never going out of fashion thanks to new ideas like the HatchiBabies Interactive Ponette.
You start by talking to the HatchiBaby and teaching it to play peek-a-boo.
But the more you play with it, the more phrases become unlocked.
With color changing eyes, moving beaks and rocking bodies, this is sure to be your child’s most treasured cuddly.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
For kids, what could be more fun than owning and caring for a virtual pet?
The Tamagotchi On – WonderGarden boasts a gorgeous color screen and different modes to explore.
The main hook here is being able to raise a pet and take it around with you as you care for it.
If you’ve got a tech-savvy child, this is one gift you don’t want to pass on.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’ve got nice weather where you live, playsets like the Backyard Discovery Mount McKinley All Cedar Wood Swing Set is a worthwhile investment.
There’s a lot going on with this playset.
There’s a two-story clubhouse area, slide, climbing area, and three swings – one for toddlers, two for older kids.
It’s pricey, sure, but the amount of usage a child will get out of this justifies the cost tenfold. Just think about how much fun they’re going to get out of this.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Trying to ride a bike isn’t easy, so it’s always best to start with something like the COEWSKE Kid’s Bike.
It’s affordable, cute, and easy to ride. As a stepping stone towards riding a bike, you can’t go wrong thanks to the removable stabilizers.
Also, to save you some time, below is how the different size wheels break down into age.
Age Ranges: 2 – 4 Years (12 inch) 3 – 6 Years (14 inch) 4 – 8 Years (16 inch) 5 – 10 Years (18 inch)
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
The Shimmer Stars Twinkle The Unicorn is adorable and fun.
Girls love unicorns, and they love styling, so this is an obvious yes.
This plush is all about style, and comes with a selection of different styling tools.
The best tool is the shimmer wand, which adds shimmers to the plush’s hair and the child’s so they can match.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Gili Bulldozer & Tank Building Sets for Kids may not be for every young girl, but for the youngsters out there who take after their dads, this set is for them.
This 342 set comes with a detailed instruction booklet.
Although it’s designed for 6 year olds, it’s quite complex, so it’s worth having an adult on standby to help out should things get a little tricky.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Here’s another brand that’s never going to stop, it’s the L.O.L. Surprise! Bubbly Surprise.
Buried within the kinetic sand are six different surprises.
The doll that comes with this set is exclusive, so if they’re into collecting L.O.L Surprise dolls, this should be one they won’t have yet.
Just keep in mind this isn’t a bath set, and the fizz should not be used as bath salts.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Hatchimals are just another good, inexpensive surprise gift for kids.
What’s inside each egg? Well, to find out they need to crack each one open.
There’s also Exclusive characters in the Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Easter Basket, so if they’ve already got a collection of Hatchimals, these new ones are sure to make them happy.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
The Hatchimals Pixies 2-Pack is always a safe bet if you’re not sure what to get someone.
These little pixie surprises come in breakable eggs.
Kids smash the eggs apart with their hands, then out pops a cutesy pixie toy with glittery hair.
What’s not to love?
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For kids with a wild imagination, there’s the Kiddey Princess Castle Play Tent.
What kid doesn’t love creating their own stories? That’s what makes this play tent so perfect.
It’s gorgeous, sure, but it’s also great for parents thanks to the included carry case for easy storage.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
Whether it’s playing dress up or prizes for a party, this Princess Pretend Jewelry Toy is great value.
There’s a total of 54 pieces to this set, so it’s sure to offer a ton of different mix and match options.
Also, it’s quite cheap. Which is always nice.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
Little girls love to pretend to be adults. With this Townley Girl Disney Princess Peel-Off Nail Polish they can do so safely.
As the name states, this nail polish is non-toxic. An absolute must when buying beauty products for little ones.
And thanks to the peel-off nature of this polish, you won’t need to use nail polish remover to get it off. Handy!
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
This Flying Unicorn Toys Flying Fairy Toy is just good fun.
Place this cutesy kawaii unicorn in the palm of your hand, then with the other, press the button on the mini-controller.
As if by magic, the unicorn will start to fly.
Moving your hand up and down controls how high or low the unicorn soars.
If you’re after a gift that’s something different, definitely check this out.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
Drawing is hard. But with the Crayola Light-Up Tracing Pad, it’s much easier.
This set comes with 100 traceable images.
Although you may think tracing may be cheating, it’s actually a great way to start drawing.
Getting used to how the lines go together, and their shape, is key for getting a child into drawing.
It also comes with a wealth of different pencils, too, so there’s no extra cost there.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
This Crayola Ultimate Light Board is a little different and lot of fun.
The idea here is using the included gel pens to create a pretty picture then using the back lightboard to make it all glow.
It looks really cool when the lights are off.
Plus it’s reusable, so the gel comes right off, and can be used again and again.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Kids love creating their own toys, so the Made By Me, Create Your Own Bead is a really obvious choice.
This set comes with 600 vibrant pony beads and, thankfully, easy to follow instructions.
Once the bead pets have been created they can be attached to backpacks, keys, school lanyards, or whatever they want, really.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Crayola Scribble Scrubbie is great for creative kids.
This set comes with four little scribble pets, one tub, one scrub brush, and six washable markers.
The idea here is to color the pets however you want, then when you tire of the design, give them a good scrubbing and start again.
It’s fun and it’s reusable.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
What is the Mini Explorer Light-up Terrarium Kit for Kids and what even is a terrarium? Good question.
In short, it’s basically a container that mimics outside conditions while allowing kids to see what’s going on.
By the day this thing grows, then at night, it lights up to illuminate the jar. It’s quite cool.
This set comes with a light up lid, jar, micro USB cable, instruction book, soil, blue sand, rocks, wheatgrass, chia seeds, bunny and mushroom miniatures, stickers, spray bottle, and sticks for planting. Phew.
It comes with a lot then?
It’s also a number one best-seller, so you know it’s popular.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Here’s one for the budding gardener, it’s the My Fairy Garden – Tree Hollow.
This set comes with everything your child needs to get up and running, and, yes, it comes with a hand rake, spade, and watering can.
If you’re looking for something fun the two of you to do together, you won’t go wrong with this one.
Just keep in mind, as this is super cheap, don’t expect it to last forever.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Lots of girls love singing, so why not turn them into a popstar with the LET’S GO! DIMY Wireless Portable Handheld Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone?
What’s more, it’s also compatible with “any Bluetooth-enabled device”, including all iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
What’s better than Mr. Potato Head? How about four mini Toy Story Potato Heads?
The Mr Potato Head Toy Story Mini 4 Pack features four popular characters in Buzz, Woody, Ducky, and Bunny.
And just like the traditional Mr Potato Head, you can totally rip their limbs off and create utter monstrosities.
Kids will, of course, love that.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Toy Story 4 Epic Moves Bo Peep Action Doll has a ton of articulation.
In short, you can pose this thing however you want.
Peep also comes with a cape, extra outfit, cane, and a mini officer Giggle McDimples figure.
It’s a fun little toy, and sure to please any Toy Story fan.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Kids are weird, which is why the Poopsie Slime Surprise Unicorn-Rainbow Bright Star is so popular.
You can never go wrong with unicorns, even ones that literally poop slime.
Yes, this thing poops slime. Again, kids are weird…
This set also comes with several accessories, including a disgruntled cloud, and several packets of glitter and slime powder.
As weird as this is, kids absolutely love this kind of grossness, and is sure to lead to lots of giggles.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Sometimes the messiest fun is the best, and the Treasure X Aliens are messiest toys around.
It’s basically an autopsy set.
Each set comes with an alien plastic capsule, and it’s up to kids to remove the belly area and sludge through the slime to find another alien toy hidden inside.
It’s messy, gross, and sure to keep kids entertained.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
The best toys are the ones that incorporate a bit of magic, and the Blume Doll does just that.
This toy starts out as a plastic plant pot. But add water and the soil will vanish to reveal a toy doll.
Which doll will they get? There’s 22 to collect in total, so every time it’s a neat surprise.
Plus at this price, these are perfect for stocking fillers or smaller Birthday gifts.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Paw Patrol Command Center is a well-thought-out toy.
For a start, this thing is big.
Not only that, being able to transform it from a jet into a mobile command center means Paw Patrol fans are getting two toys in one.
The jet also fires disks and lights up.
And it comes with a figure so kids can get to playing the moment the box is off.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Kids love to race each other. But what happens when you race in the slowest way possible?
That’s where the Hasbro Gaming Slow-Motion Race comes in.
The goal here is to reach the trophy first by moving in slow motion.
Move too fast and the headband will buzz, meaning the player needs to stay completely still until it stops.
It’s a fun, original idea for a game, that’s perfect for both kids and adults.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
This 1080P HD PROGRACE Kids Waterproof Camera is deceptively good value.
Kids love recording things and making their own stories with toys, but where this camera differs from standard recorders is in its mountability.
This camcorder can be mounted on to almost anything they’ll be using.
Bikes? Mount it on the handlebars. Safety helmets? Yup. You can mount it on top. Pretty neat, right?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Crayola Sprinkle Art Shaker is for parents who like glitter but don’t want the mess.
The sprinkles are designed to stay within the confines of the board. THANK YOU CRAYOLA!
If your child loves making art, this is a mess-free way to get them creating.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
The Captain Marvel movie is perfect for kids of all ages. If they’ve seen it and loved it, go with this Captain Marvel Super Hero Doll with Goose the Cat.
It’s a fun doll, complete with a movie-accurate outfit and coat, long brushable hair, and a neat little backpack to carry Goose the Cat around in.
It’s 11.5-inches tall, too, meaning it should fit in with any existing doll sets.
Plus it comes with Goose! That’s enough of a reason to get it alone.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Not all dolls need to be Barbie. For the more geeky girls, there’s the DC Super Hero Girls Harley Quinn.
This doll is super popular with younger girls.
It’s colorful, well-made, and brilliant for girls who like to break the rules.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
More poop! This time it’s the MGA Poopsie Cutie Tooties Surprise Collectible Slime.
This pack comes with one Cutie Tooties to open.
This range has 30 different types of slime to collect as well, including crunchy, bouncy, water, marshmallow, and putty slime.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
Poop! Puke! It’s the Poopsie Sparkly Critters.
Fill one of the toys with slime and it’ll either puke or poop out slime.
Yeah, sure, it’s gross, but hey, kids love gross stuff.
Plus they’re affordable, and perfect as a one-off gift.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Pokemon TCG Lycanroc GX Box is perfect for collectors of Pokemon cards.
This massive set comes with two Lycanroc GX cards (one large, one regular size) as well as four booster packs.
It’s a good amount of cards, even more so given the price.
If your kid likes collecting Pokemon cards, this is a solid pack to pick up.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The #STAPSTAR Poseable Dolls Yuki is one for the more alternative kids.
Her goth-esq look is something you don’t see often in girls dolls, so it sure is eye-catching.
As with the Apsen doll, all the dolls in this series feature app integration.
So if your kid wants to use their phone or tablet to create the ultimate popstar pose, they sure can.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
#SNAPSTARs are dolls for the Instagram generation.
The coolest thing about this range is the app integration.
Make a pose, place the doll in front of the included greenscreen, then grab your phone and snap away.
Then use backdrops found in the app to create the ultimate star pose.
You can see how it all works in the video attached. It’s surprisingly ingenious.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
If Barbie isn’t your child’s thing, why not go for something like the Disney Moana Adventure Doll?
At 14-inches, this doll is nice and chunky, offering a different style of play to that of its Barbie counterpart.
The hair is nice and long as well, meaning it can be braided or brushed to their heart’s content.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Captain Marvel movie is just wonderful. As is the Marvel Legends Captain Marvel toy.
The Marvel Legends series is, in my expert opinion, the best Marvel toyline out there.
The faces are solid, the articulation is excellent, and they’re very affordable.
If you’ve got a little one into all things Marvel, you can’t go wrong with the Marvel Legends Captain Marvel figure.
And if you’re curious what other Marvel Legends figures there are, as with most things we’ve got a list for that.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Kids love to draw, but how about doodling on a plush?
The Doodle Bear lets kids do just that!
This beartiful plush comes with three markers.
When your child wants to redesign them, just throw the bear in the washing machine and it’ll be clean in no time.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
What kid doesn’t want to play dress-up as a mystical fairy?
This Enchantly 6 Piece Girls Fairy Set comes with butterfly wings, a tutu, fairy halo, and a magical wand.
If you’ve got a child who loves playing make-believe then this is the perfect gift.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Another Amazon Choice product for you, the Klutz Make Your Own Soap Science Kit.
Do you know how to make soap? Neither do I. Thankfully, this set comes with detailed instructions and full-color inspiration.
If you’re after a fun experiment to make with the little ones that’s messy and educational, you can’t go wrong with a make your own soap science kit.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Real talk: You can never go wrong with Play-Doh.
This Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Oven has everything that makes Play-Doh so enjoyable.
It comes with a playful oven to pretend bake, as well as a selection of different cutters to create the perfect Play-Doh treat.
Plus pretty much every Play-Doh set is affordable, so if they get into it, you won’t need to rob a bank.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
You can never go wrong with horse toys. It’s just a rule. Don’t question it.
Shimmers the 14-inch Norwegian Horse comes with a beautiful long mane that’s just begging to be brushed.
And should kids want to feed her, there’s plenty of juicy apple toys on hand.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Electronic pets are all the rage at the minute, so it’s easy to see why the Smart Puppy Toy has been an Amazon Choice for some time.
Voice control? Check. Touch response? Check. Intelligent? You know it. Light and music? Of course!
The more kids play with this robo-pup, the more options they unlock.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Whirligig STEM Toys for Girls & Boys set has everything to keep your child busy for hours on end.
Want to build a dinosaur? Go for it. How about a trike? Easy. A dog? Sure!
Plus it’s widely-regarded that STEM toys have multiple benefits.
According to Burlington Telecom, STEM toys promote the following:
- Enhancing divergent thinking
Enhancing creativity
Develop hand-eye coordination capabilities
Promoting spatial skills
- In short: They’re good for your kids (and insanely fun, obviously).
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
- Enhancing divergent thinking
If your little one has seen the Uglydolls Movie, there’s a chance they’ll want an Uglydoll Plush.
They’re cute, but more importantly, very soft and cuddly.
If you want to check out the full Uglydoll range, we’ve got an entire list for your reading pleasure.
Recommended Ages: 1 Year and Up
Fingerlings were one of the most successful toys of 2018, and it’s easy to see why.
This WowWee Fingerlings Light Up Narwhal exudes cuteness.
Just look at its little face. All together now: D’aww.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
You can’t go wrong with the WowWee Fingerlings Baby Monkey & Mini BFFs.
They’re adorable. I mean, just look at the mommy monkey with her child in tow?
How cute is that?
Plus they’re really cheap.
They’re perfect for one-off gifts or presents for Birthday parties if you’re on a budget.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Unleash your child’s inner Da Vinci with the excellent Colorful LCD Writing Tablet for Kids.
Although this is a tablet, it’s worth pointing out this is purely for writing and drawing. It won’t play games.
With that out the way, this pack comes with a nice thick stylus that’s perfect for the age group it’s aimed at, and the tablet itself features the latest LCD pressure-sensitive technology.
What that means is, basically, it’s smooth and easy to use, and pressing on the screen won’t cause it to crack (within reason, of course!).
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’re buying something that has finite uses, you want it to be cheap, and this Temporary Glitter Tattoos Kit is just that.
It comes with 33 pieces, including 24 tattoo stencils, so this is a set that’s sure to get a good few hours of usage out of.
This isn’t really suitable for a main Birthday or Christmas present, but as a one off for fun this totally works.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
This Soft Unicorn Hooded Bathrobe Sleepwear is just adorable.
I don’t really have anything to add to this other than it’s really cute and 99 percent of girls are going to love it.
What girl wouldn’t want a unicorn bathrobe?
Recommended Ages: Varies