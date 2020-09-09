101 Best Toys for 6 Year Old Girls: Your Ultimate List

Okay. There’s no hiding the fact this Barbie DreamHouse is expensive, but it is one of the best dollhouses there is.

For a start, it includes a working elevator with room for four dolls, a home office, and a carport.

It’s also got a second-story pool with a slide that starts on the third story.

As well, it’s got lights and sounds that makes everything feel just a bit more realistic.

Sure, this isn’t a random gift, but for a special occasion, it’s hard to pass on.

Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up