Angela “Angie” Gomez: A Tribute to the Las Vegas Shooting Victim

Angela “Angie” Gomez has been identified as one of the 59 people killed in the Las Vegas shooting Sunday night at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.
Recent estimates suggest 527 have been injured in the event, making it the deadliest shooting in US history.
Read on to learn more about Angie Gomez.
Angie Is a Former High School Cheerleader & Her High School Informed the Community of Her Passing on Facebook
Riverside Polytechnic High School took to Facebook to inform the community of the sad news, writing, “We received word this morning that 2015 alumnus Angie Gomez, was involved in the Vegas shooting last night. While details are still emerging, we did receive confirmation that Angie succumbed to her injuries.”
A Go Fund Me Page for Angie’s Family Has Raised over $15k
Loved ones have created a Go Fund Me page to help Angie’s family with funeral expenses and other needs they may have in upcoming weeks. As of Monday evening, over $15,960 had been raised (the goal was $10k.)
Reports Suggest She Attended the Concert with Her Boyfriend
According to The Daily Beast, Gomez was attending the concert with her boyfriend. He has not been identified.
Friends and Loved Ones Have Gone to Twitter to Honor Angie’s Memory
Friends of Angie have taken to social media to express their grief over the devastating loss.
One friend tweeted, “My heart is in shambles and none of this feels real… 8 yrs of friendship & we had so much more to go. rest easy twin, you are so loved.”
Leave a Reply