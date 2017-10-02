Angela “Angie” Gomez: A Tribute to the Las Vegas Shooting Victim

Facebook

Angela “Angie” Gomez has been identified as one of the 59 people killed in the Las Vegas shooting Sunday night at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Recent estimates suggest 527 have been injured in the event, making it the deadliest shooting in US history.

Angie Is a Former High School Cheerleader & Her High School Informed the Community of Her Passing on Facebook

Riverside Polytechnic High School took to Facebook to inform the community of the sad news, writing, “We received word this morning that 2015 alumnus Angie Gomez, was involved in the Vegas shooting last night. While details are still emerging, we did receive confirmation that Angie succumbed to her injuries.”

Riverside Polytechnic High School PTSA confirmed 2015 alumnus, Angie Gomez, was killed in the Las Vegas shooting last night. — Beatriz Valenzuela (@BeatrizVNews) October 2, 2017

A Go Fund Me Page for Angie’s Family Has Raised over $15k

Prayers to Angie’s family & Ethan. Anything helps. RIP lovely https://t.co/PV5xeci1ND — Lyssette (@lysssetteolivia) October 2, 2017

Loved ones have created a Go Fund Me page to help Angie’s family with funeral expenses and other needs they may have in upcoming weeks. As of Monday evening, over $15,960 had been raised (the goal was $10k.)

Reports Suggest She Attended the Concert with Her Boyfriend

Riverside Poly graduate Angie Gomez reportedly killed in #LasVegas mass shooting https://t.co/6xaaG5oYzc — James H. Williams (@JHWreporter) October 2, 2017

According to The Daily Beast, Gomez was attending the concert with her boyfriend. He has not been identified.

Friends and Loved Ones Have Gone to Twitter to Honor Angie’s Memory

my heart is in shambles and none of this feels real. 8 yrs of friendship & we had so much more to go. rest easy twin, you are so loved 💔 pic.twitter.com/Nol0G2QGLA — veronika (@veronikaelyssa) October 2, 2017

Friends of Angie have taken to social media to express their grief over the devastating loss.

One friend tweeted, “My heart is in shambles and none of this feels real… 8 yrs of friendship & we had so much more to go. rest easy twin, you are so loved.”

my family member Angie Gomez was killed last night in the Las Vegas shooting. This go fund me is for Her burial. Anything helps #MandalaBay https://t.co/YH45MJHFJs — thicc veggies (@Kane_J_Leblanc) October 2, 2017

RIP Angie Gomez, a 2015 High School graduate, who was murdered in Las Vegas Mass Shooting https://t.co/SgsrgPnNQu pic.twitter.com/X4Ih25m0E4 — Roy D (@royd77) October 2, 2017