Canelo-Golovkin Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

Looking to watch a live stream of Saturday night’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Gennady “GGG” Golovkin fight? There are a number of different ways to do so, depending on where you live.

The main PPV card starts at 8 p.m. ET, while Canelo-GGG is estimated to start at 10:50 p.m. ET. Here’s a complete rundown of your streaming options:

USA: Order Through Sling TV

Price: $79.99

If you have Sling TV or want to start a free trial, you can order and watch the fight through them. To order the PPV, you can either do so in the Sling TV app, or you can log-in to sling.com/account and click on the fight banner.

Once you’ve purchased the fight, you can watch on desktop, or if you want to watch on mobile or another streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download in the following places:

App Store

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store

Xbox One

Roku

You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices.

Order Through Official Canelo-Golovkin Online PPV

Price: $79.99

You can also order the PPV digitally directly through CaneloGGG.com. Once purchased, you’ll be able to watch the fight on your desktop, phone or streaming device via the same website.

If you’re looking for an app on your phone or streaming device, Fite TV is the official app for the online PPV, though it will just direct you to CaneloGGG.com to watch the actual fight.

UK: Order Through BoxNation

Price: £16.95 for UK customers or €21.95 for Republic of Ireland customers

In the UK, the fight is being broadcast via BoxNation. Existing subscribers of BoxNation will be able to watch the fight at no extra cost, while anyone else can order for £16.95/€21.95. The service is usually £12/€15 per month, but has a registration fee of £4.95/€6.95 between September 9 and September 18.

Once you have a subscription to BoxNation, you can watch the fight on your desktop via BoxNation.com, or you can watch on your phone or streaming device via the BoxNation app, which can be downloaded for free in the following places:

App Store

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store

You can read here for more information.

Australia: Order Through Main Event

Price: A$39.95

If you’re in Australia, you can click here to order the fight through Main Event.