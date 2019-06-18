Must-See Celebrity News Before Starting Your Day: June 18

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have the controversial joke host Zachary Levi told at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, You Tube star Daniel Elijah aka Lil Phag renames a town in Michigan as Gay Hell, Taylor Swift‘s celeb studded music video for her new single “You Need to Calm Down,” and more….

TOP STORY: All the Celeb Cameos in Taylor Swift’s New Music Video



Taylor Swift released the official music video for her latest single, “You Need to Calm Down,” off her upcoming Lover album, and as promised, it featured a slew of celebrities, including her newly reconciled friend, Katy Perry.

A happy meal 🍔 🍟 💗 pic.twitter.com/hPAbOZEsKF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 17, 2019

Other cameos included Ellen DeGeneres, Adam Lambert, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Dexter Mayfield, Ciara, RuPaul, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart, Adam Rippon, Hannah Hart, along with Drag Race star alums Tatianna, Trinity Taylor, Delta Work, Trinity K. Bonet, Jade Jolie, Riley Knoxx, Adore Delano and A’keria Chanel Davenport.

Explaining the meaning behind her lyrics, Swift told Apple Beats Music 1, “I’ve observed a lot of different people in our society who just put so much energy and effort into negativity, and it just made me feel like, ‘You need to just calm down. Like, you’re stressing yourself out. This seems like it’s more about you than what you’re going off about. Like, just calm down.'”

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Rapper Elijah Daniel Renames Michigan Town ‘Gay Hell’

Rapper and popular You Tube star Elijah Daniel, purchased a small town in Michigan on Monday to protest President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence, and their recent ban of allowing U.S embassies to hoist the rainbow flag during Pride Month.

On June 17, the 25-year-old producer renamed Hell, Michigan to “Gay Hell,” and decreed that the only flag allowed to be raised there would be the rainbow flag. Daniel posted a photo of him and his town’s new name along with the caption, “ahead of pride month Trump’s administration put a ban on embassy’s flying pride flags. so as of today, I am now the owner of Hell, Michigan. I bought the whole town. And my first act as owner, I have renamed my town to Gay Hell, MI. The only flags allowed to fly are pride.”

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Ray J’s Wife Gives Zachary Levi the Finger During the MTV Awards

Did not have to shade Ray J like that 😂😂 Princess Love #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/xHKLlgDPMt — SugarPlum Fairy (@BossSugarPlum) June 18, 2019

As host of MTV’s Movie & TV Awards, Zachary Levi made a playful jab at R&B star Ray J during his opening monologue, which created the most wonderfully awkward audience moment of the entire show.

After complimenting actress Sandra Bullock, Levi called Ray J “America’s other sweetheart,” and mentioned how the former artist is now star of the hit reality series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. “Although, I’m sure some of you are more familiar with his work as a cameraman,” Levi said, referring to Ray J’s infamous leaked sex tape in 2007, which put his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian-West on the map.

While this joke must’ve seemed hilarious in the writer’s room, perhaps producers didn’t know that Ray J’s current wife, Princess Love, would be in attendance, and that she would not hesitate to send up two middle fingers toward Levi’s face. Or maybe, that’s exactly what they were banking on, as this was the moment which sent Twitter afire with mixed reactions.

… AND IN OTHER NEWS

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Richard Madden, 33. Paul McCartney, 77. Blake Shelton, 43.

