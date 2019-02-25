Blake Shelton Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Blake Shelton is one of the biggest names in music, and this season, he’s back to host another round of The Voice. And as he cheers on aspiring musicians, people may begin to wonder just how much money he’s being paid to be there. How much money does Shelton make? What does he get paid to be a coach on The Voice?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shelton has a net worth of $60 million. To learn more about where this money comes from, read on.

1. He Reportedly Makes More Than $13 Million per Season on ‘the Voice’

According to Cheat Sheet, Shelton makes more than $13 million per season of The Voice. (This is about what Levine makes as well.)

Blake is often chosen by the musicians who audition for the show because of his winning record– he has coached many of the show’s winners, including Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Craig Wayne Boyd, and Sundance Head.

In a 2014 interview, Shelton spoke about his love for his job on The Voice, sharing, “It would break my heart to not be there… At this point, to see somebody else sittin’ there in my chair doing that job — I think I would never be able to watch it without being jealous.”

2. He Has a Handful of No. 1 Singles

Shelton has plenty of No. 1 singles, including “The Baby”, “Some Beach”, “Home”, “She Wouldn’t Be Gone”, “All About Tonight”, “Who Are You When I’m Not Looking”, “Honey Bee”, “God Gave Me You”, “Drink on It”, “Over”, “Sure Be Cool If You Did”, “Boys ‘Round Here” (feat. Pistol Annies and friends), “Mine Would Be You”, and “Doin’ What She Likes”, among others.

The musician, who is 42 today, was born in Ada, Oklahoma. He was 17 when he moved to Nashville to become a country music songwriter. There, he worked at a music publishing company. In 1997, Shelton signed a production contract with Sony Music.

Then, in 2001, Shelton signed with Giant Records. His self-titled debut album, released by Warner Bros., included the Top 20 hit “All Over Me”, along with a rendition of “Ol’ Red”.

He released his second album, The Dreamer, in 2003.

3. He Owned Three Tennessee Properties with Miranda Lambert

At the time of their divorce, Shelton and Miranda Lambert owned three Tennessee properties. In 2016, according to Life & Style Magazine, they put their Brentwood, Tennessee, mansion on the market shortly after splitting up. According to the Daily Mail, one of Blake’s Nashville estates is worth $2.3 million.

On top of the three properties, Blake owns two homes in Oklahoma. According to the outlet, he brought Gwen Stefani and her kids to his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, “so that they could get acquainted with his southern way of life.”

The Tishomingo home, according to the Daily Mail, sits on 1,200 acres. A Daily Mail article from 2016 reads, “Tishomingo locals have already fallen for Gwen who has been spotted in the town with Blake several times…”

4. He Recently Helped Establish the Blake Shelton Cancer Research Program

Shelton may have a lot of money, but he makes sure to give back to the community. In December, he established a cancer research program at an Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.

According to Nash Country Daily, Shelton created the program to honor his infant cousin who underwent cancer treatment at the hospital’s Jimmy Everest Center when she was five months old.

Blake brought his young cousin onstage and discussed her battle with cancer during a 2016 concert in Oklahoma City. “This time last year, we had a scare… And, we didn’t know what was going to happen. And, you can see that she’s here right now . . . [Jimmy Everest Children’s Hospital doesn’t] turn any kids away. You come in there, you have a problem, they don’t turn anybody away, so I thought ‘That’s a place that needs some money. Let’s all do the right thing.’ This is our money, Oklahoma.”

5. He Has a Song Called ‘Money’

Blake is the voice behind the 2017 song, “Money”.

In a Youtube video, he discusses the inspiration behind the song, stating, “Yeah, before I had money, I was really working hard to make very little money and my first job that I ever had was roofing houses back in Oklahoma. And I’ll tell ya, roofing houses– I have nothing but respect for people who do that, and nothing made me want to be a country singer more than roofing a house.”

In a separate interview with iHeart radio, he said, “This song has everything to do with money and nothing to do with money at the same time… It’s fun, it’s a party song. It’s basically about this couple that basically has nothing, they don’t have a pot to piss in. This thing they have goin’ on, that’s money.”